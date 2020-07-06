College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Arkansas updated its online men’s basketball roster for the 2020-21 season Monday afternoon, adding all of its newcomers and adjusting heights and weights for all players.

HawgBeat has poured over the 15-man roster - which includes a pair of walk-ons - and come away with the following observations…

~Most notably, Isaiah Joe is still listed as a member of the Razorbacks. He is currently going through the NBA Draft process, but has until Aug. 3 to pull out and return to Arkansas for his junior season. Click here for the latest from head coach Eric Musselman regarding Isaiah Joe’s decision.

~Jersey numbers for newcomers are as follows: No. 0 for Justin Smith (Indiana grad transfer), No. 2 for Vance Jackson (New Mexico grad transfer), No. 4 for Davonte Davis (signee), No. 5 for Moses Moody (signee), No. 11 for Jalen Tate (Northern Kentucky grad transfer), No. 12 for KK Robinson (signee) and No. 20 for Jaylin Williams (signee).

~JD Notae, who sat out last season after transferring from Jacksonville University, has changed jersey numbers, going from No. 11 to No. 10. Fellow sit-out transfers Abayomi Iyiola (Stetson) and Connor Vanover (Cal) are still slated to wear No. 22 and No. 23, respectively.

~Speaking of Vanover, he is still listed as 7-foot-3 - which will make him the tallest player to ever play for the Razorbacks, according to HogStats - but now weighs 247 pounds. That is 17 pounds heavier than his listed weight during his sit-out season and 22 pounds heavier than his listed weight at Cal.

~Although Joe and Ethan Henderson are still listed at the same weight, the other returning players all had weight gains: Iyiola is up 20 pounds to 230, Notae is up 10 pounds to 195 and Desi Sills is up six pounds to 202.

~Interestingly, Iyiola and Notae are also listed one inch shorter than last year (now 6-foot-8 and 6-foot-1, respectively).

~Even walk-on Emeka Obukwelu has gained quite a bit of weight, jumping 13 pounds from 222 to 235. He is obviously still on the roster, but Ty Stevens - who was a junior last season - has been replaced by Bryson Morehead, a 6-foot-8, 160-pound freshman forward from Katy, Texas, who played at Obra D. Tompkins High School.

~His size was not listed in his signing announcement from Arkansas, but Williams is officially listed as 6-foot-10, 245 pounds. (His profile on Rivals lists him as 6-foot-9, 210 pounds, but those measurements were obviously outdated.)

~The other three signees - Robinson (6-0), Davis (6-4) and Moody (6-6) - are still listed as the same height as when their signings were announced by the Razorbacks, but all three have gained five pounds from their listed weight. They are now 175, 180 and 205 pounds, respectively.

READ NEXT: Musselman’s roster flips leads to more depth, size, talent for Hogs