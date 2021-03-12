HawgBeat - Tidbits, observations from Day 2 of Arkansas' 2021 spring practice

Thursday's practice was open for close to an hour. Here are a few of Andrew Hutchinson's takeaways from Day 2 of spring ball…

~A couple of guys that just caught my eye from a physical standpoint were Zach Zimos and Raheim "Rocket" Sanders. Although he was a little undersized at linebacker, Zimos’ 6-foot-4 frame kind of stands out amongst the safeties. As for Sanders, he doesn’t look like a guy who should still be in high school. Sam Pittman talked about how several of the running backs were kind of the same style - Trelon Smith, Josh Oglesby, T.J. Hammonds - but Sanders is much bigger than those guys and, despite there being no pads/tackling, he showed a nice burst through the hole on a few of the runs I saw.