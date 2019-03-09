Chad Morris and his staff are wrapping up the largest visitor day they've ever had on the Hill with over 40 prospects with Division-I offers and they're already getting rave reviews from prospects departing from campus. While a large majority of prospects decided to attend the Razorback basketball game, several very important targets departed early. Here are some tidbits from what they had to say:

- First of all, Dustin Fry offered a new 2020 in-state prospect, Conway offensive tackle Robert Scott. Scott was hoping to pick up an offer from his in-state school on the visit having already received one SEC offer from Missouri. He also has an offer from Louisiana Tech.