Tidbits, Reactions From Arkansas's Elite Prospect Day
Chad Morris and his staff are wrapping up the largest visitor day they've ever had on the Hill with over 40 prospects with Division-I offers and they're already getting rave reviews from prospects departing from campus. While a large majority of prospects decided to attend the Razorback basketball game, several very important targets departed early. Here are some tidbits from what they had to say:
- First of all, Dustin Fry offered a new 2020 in-state prospect, Conway offensive tackle Robert Scott. Scott was hoping to pick up an offer from his in-state school on the visit having already received one SEC offer from Missouri. He also has an offer from Louisiana Tech.
HawgBeat will continue to add updates and stories as more recruits wrap up their visits. Check out the visitor list for the day.
Follow recruits' visit reactions on Twitter with this list.
- Bishop Dunne tight end Elijah Yelverton was all smiles after his visit, he said that the Hogs have definitely secured one of his five official visits. He doesn't know where else he'll take official visits to yet but wants to knock them out this spring and make a decision this summer.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news