HawgBeat - Times are changing: Arkansas schedules in-state matchup against UCA

Local and national media reported Wednesday that the University of Arkansas men’s basketball team will host the UCA on Dec. 12.

It is a welcome change, with fans voicing support for the matchup all over social media. This will be the first time the two schools, separated by less than 200 miles, compete against each another in college basketball in modern history.

Arkansas and UCA - known previously as the Arkansas State Teachers College and Arkansas State Normal School - met six times between 1924-47, with the Razorbacks winning all six.

Until recently, Arkansas had a policy against scheduling in-state opponents in all sports. The last time it played one in men's basketball was 70 years ago, when it beat Arkansas Tech on Nov. 28, 1950.

The Razorbacks are 24-0 all-time against in-state schools. The only such matchup since 1950 was the famous NIT game in 1987, when Arkansas beat Arkansas State in overtime. That doesn't include an exhibition against Little Rock before last season.

The Bears finished 10-21 last season, with a 9-11 mark in Southland Conference play. Midway through the year, head coach Russ Pennell took a leave of absence. He never returned from leave, as he and the school mutually agreed to part ways.

Associate head coach Anthony Boone took over as the interim coach and went 9-12 to finish the second half of the season, doing enough to be named the permanent head coach in March.

In addition to UCA, there are rumors circulating about other potential in-state matchups both for the upcoming season and for next season. Fans will have to wait for the full schedule to be released for that information, but it appears as if there is an effort to compete against in-state programs.