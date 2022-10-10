The Arkansas men’s basketball Red-White Game at Barnhill Arena is set to tip off at 2 p.m. CT Sunday and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network Plus, the UA announced Monday.

The annual intrasquad scrimmage will be free to the public and parking will be free as well. Doors will open at 1 p.m. and no tickets are required for the event. Seating will be general admission on a first-come, first-served basis.

Last year's scrimmage resulted in a 74-63 win for the white squad.

Just two contributors from last season's squad played in the 2021 scrimmage: Davonte Davis and Kamani Johnson. Davis tied for the Red team-high with 16 points in 32 minutes played. Johnson recorded four points and five rebounds in 29 minutes for the White squad.

Walk-on players Lawson Blake and Cade Arbogast also played in the 2021 Red-White Game. Arbogast hit a 3-pointer in the 6:16 he was on the court. Blake played just under a minute and recorded two fouls.

Arkansas' team this season features 11 newcomers, including six freshmen and five transfers.