Tipoff times, TV info released for Arkansas basketball schedule

The Arkansas basketball program released tipoff times and broadcast designations for its 2024-2025 schedule Thursday.

There's a palpable buzz among the Razorback fanbase with the arrival of first-year head coach John Calipari. The school announced Aug. 14 that season tickets were sold out for the fourth year in a row.

Arkansas will first hit the floor for two preseason exhibition matchups: at home against Kansas (Oct. 25) and in Fort Worth, Texas, against TCU (Nov. 1). The regular season will start on Nov. 6 with a home game against Lipscomb.

The preseason exhibition game against Kansas will tip off at 8 p.m. CT and will air on the SEC Network. The time and TV information for the TCU exhibition has not been released.

Calipari's Hogs will play 13 non-conference games before SEC play starts, with marquee matchups against Baylor in Dallas, Illinois in Kansas City, at Miami in the SEC/ACC Challenge and against Michigan in New York City as part of the Jimmy V Classic.

The Razorbacks' game against Illinois will be on Thanksgiving Day and it will be the first Thanksgiving Day college basketball game on CBS, according to the program.

Eight of Arkansas' non-conference games will be at home, four will be on neutral courts and one will be a true road game.

Once conference play begins, the Razorbacks will play three SEC teams at home and on the road (LSU, Missouri and Texas) and will also have home matchups against Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Oklahoma.

Arkansas' roster is full of new faces heading into the season with only one scholarship returner — junior forward Trevon Brazile. Seven players come from the transfer portal, while five are from the high school ranks.

HawgBeat has the tipoff times and broadcast designations for the season below. All times are in CT.