TJ Metcalf lives up to heralded last name against Auburn

Sophomore safety TJ Metcalf, a native of Alabama, lived up to his last name's reputation with a breakout performance in Arkansas' (3-1, 1-0 SEC) 24-14 SEC victory over Auburn on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

With starting cornerback Jaylon Braxton and versatile safety Hudson Clark out for the Razorbacks' conference opener, Metcalf stepped up in a big way by delivering four total tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Metcalf's defensive dominance was reminiscent of games that his cousin and current Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was known for at Ole Miss. With the Rebels, DK caught 67 passes for 1,228 yards and 14 touchdowns from 2016-18.

It's safe to say that football talent runs deep in the Metcalf blood, as TJ was a big reason why the Razorbacks began conference play with a win.

"Well, he practices hard, him and his brother (Tevis Metcalf)," head coach Sam Pittman said after the game. "They come from very strong parent athletic backgrounds, as you well know. He's just a great kid and he wants to be good. I'm just so happy that things are going his way.

"I guess that's three picks in two games now. He works hard, he's a very good tackler. Physical guy, and he's earned the respect more and more from his teammates. I know we damn sure believe in him."