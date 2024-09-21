TJ Metcalf lives up to heralded last name against Auburn

Sophomore safety TJ Metcalf, a native of Alabama, lived up to his last name's reputation with a breakout performance in Arkansas' (3-1, 1-0 SEC) 24-14 SEC victory over Auburn on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.
With starting cornerback Jaylon Braxton and versatile safety Hudson Clark out for the Razorbacks' conference opener, Metcalf stepped up in a big way by delivering four total tackles, two interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Metcalf's defensive dominance was reminiscent of games that his cousin and current Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was known for at Ole Miss. With the Rebels, DK caught 67 passes for 1,228 yards and 14 touchdowns from 2016-18.
It's safe to say that football talent runs deep in the Metcalf blood, as TJ was a big reason why the Razorbacks began conference play with a win.
"Well, he practices hard, him and his brother (Tevis Metcalf)," head coach Sam Pittman said after the game. "They come from very strong parent athletic backgrounds, as you well know. He's just a great kid and he wants to be good. I'm just so happy that things are going his way.
"I guess that's three picks in two games now. He works hard, he's a very good tackler. Physical guy, and he's earned the respect more and more from his teammates. I know we damn sure believe in him."
Metcalf — who now has 25 total tackles, three interceptions and five defended passes on the year — became the first Razorback since Kenoy Kennedy in 1999 to record two interceptions, one forced fumble and two pass breakups in a single game.
Playing in front of his friends and family back in his home state, Metcalf said the game against Auburn was personal because the Tigers didn't offer him coming out of Pinson Valley High School in Birmingham, Alabama.
"It was just amazing, (my family) being able to come support me and my brother," Metcalf said after the game. "I know that’s big for my family. Even last year when we played Alabama and Ole Miss, I had the same amount of people come."
For an Arkansas program that has struggled at the safety position in recent years, Metcalf's spotlight showing gleams light on a promising future in the Hogs' defensive backend.
"(TJ) played tremendous," tackle Fernando Carmona Jr. said after the game. "I kind of knew this was coming from the summer. I just saw the way he worked. I tried to be the first one there and him and his brother were already in the indoor doing some type of drills.
"They were always working, and I think it showed today, man. Two picks and a forced fumble. Hard work really does pay off, and he worked his tail off all offseason and it’s starting to show and people are starting to see."
Up next, Arkansas will head to Arlington, Texas, for a matchup against the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies. That game will kick off at either 2:30 or 3:15 p.m. CT at AT&T Stadium.