TJ Metcalf named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Arkansas sophomore safety TJ Metcalf was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance Saturday in the 24-14 win at Auburn, the league announced Monday.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Metcalf had a hand in four of the Razorbacks’ five takeaways with two interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass breakup that led to a Doneiko Slaughter interception. Metcalf had four total tackles and he became the first Arkansas player with at least two interceptions, two pass breakups and one forced fumble in a game since Kenoy Kennedy did so against South Carolina in 1999.

“Well, he practices hard, him and his brother (Tevis),” head coach Sam Pittman said postgame after the win at Auburn. “They come from very strong parent athletic backgrounds, as you well know. He's just a great kid and he wants to be good. I'm just so happy that things are going his way. I guess that's three picks in two games now. He works hard, he's a very good tackler. Physical guy, and he's earned the respect more and more from his teammates. I know we damn sure believe in him."

A former four-star recruit out of Pinson Valley High School in Birmingham, Metcalf said postgame that he was never offered a scholarship by Auburn coming out of high school.

“Auburn didn’t offer me out of high school, so it was kind of personal for me to come in here and get the win,” Metcalf said postgame.

In just his second year of college football, Metcalf currently leads Arkansas with 17 total tackles through four games. Metcalf also had his first career interception during the 37-27 win over UAB on Sept. 14 to make him the first Arkansas player to register an interception in consecutive games since Dwight McGlothern accomplished the feat against Kansas (Dec. 28, 2022) and Western Carolina (Sept. 2, 2023).

Arkansas has now had two players earn weekly honors from the SEC this season. Left tackle Fernando Carmona Jr. was name Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week after the season-opening win over UAPB.

Metcalf is currently tied for first in the SEC with three interceptions on the year. Texas A&M’s Marcus Ratcliffe also has three interceptions, and the Hogs will meet Ratcliffe and the No. 24 Aggies on Saturday at At&T Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.