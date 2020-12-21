College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Those keeping up with Blayne Toll’s position changes run the risk of getting whiplash.

The true freshman from Hazen is back at defensive end as Arkansas prepares for the Texas Bowl, head coach Sam Pittman revealed Monday afternoon. The move came after a conversation the pair had last week in which Toll asked to flip back to defense.

“We obviously need a pass rusher over there and he’s long and fast, so I moved him back over to defense for the bowl game and that’s where he’s going to stay,” Pittman said. “That’s where his heart is.”

Listed in the Rivals database as an athlete, Toll was a three-star prospect who signed and enrolled early at Arkansas. He was expected to be a defensive end for the Razorbacks, but quickly moved to tight end to help with depth at the position.

Although spring ball was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Toll went through virtual meetings with the tight ends over the summer. When walk-throughs started in July, he flipped back to defense.

Seven practices into camp, though, he was back on offense. He remained there throughout the regular season, but played only nine snaps on offense - all late in the season-opening loss to Georgia - while contributing on special teams.

“He obviously wasn’t playing much, if any, over there at tight end,” Pittman said. “I think he can help us on defense. I think he can get big. We can get him bigger and the kid can really run, so as soon as he gets bigger, I think he’ll help us over on the D-line.”

The Razorbacks have struggled to establish depth at tight end this year.

Fifth-year senior Blake Kern and redshirt freshman Hudson Henry split most of the reps at the position. Kern, a former walk-on, started five games and ended up playing more than twice as many snaps as Henry, a former four-star recruit.

In addition to Toll, fellow true freshman Marcus Henderson was moved to tight end in spring ball and even wore a No. 83 jersey for a few weeks during the season, but has been back at left tackle in practice lately.

Defensive end Eric Thomas Jr., another 2020 signee, briefly got a look at tight end during camp, as well, but it was short lived.

The only other true tight end on the roster is Collin Sutherland. A two-star recruit and late addition to the 2020 class, he was recently described by Pittman as a big, physical kid who’s still developing as a blocker and needs to improve his route running.

“I think we’ll see him developing into a 2, a 3 possibly, when we come back through spring ball, but I’m pleased with him and his effort and the things he’s done,” Pittman said last week. “He’s a very smart kid, so I think we’re going to have value there.”

Arkansas also added three-star tight end Erin Outley, an in-state prospect from Little Rock Parkview, in its 2021 signing class.