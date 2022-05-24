Top 10 OT Charles Jagusah Has Arkansas in Final Four, Kennedy & Pittman Key

Arkansas was met with mixed reactions following its hire of Sam Pittman as head coach back in 2019, but question marks surrounding the offensive line seemed to fade immediately - and Rivals 250 tackle Charles Jagusah may be primed to take the mantle as his highest-rated recruit at the position after he included the Razorbacks in his final four.

Jagusah, out of Rock Island (Ill.), named Arkansas along with Michigan, Missouri and Notre Dame as his top contenders, choosing the foursome over 13 Power 5 offers, including Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. As well as his favorable disposition towards what the Head Hog has to offer, offensive line coach Cody Kennedy received some praise from the four-star prospect.

"Obviously Coach Kennedy is a good dude," Jagusah said. "I’ve gotten to talk to him a good amount and I like him.

"Coach Pittman, I like the style that he plays. I like what they do with the offense and also just kind of academically. They have a good business program, which I might be looking at. They’ve got a lot going for them."