To commemorate the 100th season of Arkansas basketball, I took on the task of ranking the top-100 basketball players in program history.

It was very much a passion project, and I'm sure there will be plenty of disagreements, but I tried to be as objective as possible while also taking into account stats and accolades from individual players across all eras.

Honorable Mentions:

Leroy Sutton

Roosevelt Wallace

Tim Scott

Desi Sills

Anton Beard

Alandise Harris

Pete Butler

Walter Kearns

Larry Grisham

Jim Magness

Larry Wofford

Benton Cone

Teddy Gibson

TJ Cleveland

100. Jay Carpenter (1956-1959)

Career stats: 7.5 points, 7.4 rebounds

Best season: 11.6 points, 8.8 points

99. Gary Stephens (1966-1969)

Career stats: 9.2 points, 6.7 rebounds

Best season: 10.3 points, 7.3 rebounds

98. Tony Brown (19878-1982)

Career stats: 5.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists

Best season: 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals

Accolades: Drafted 4th round, 13th pick (82nd overall) to the Nets

97. Alan Zahn (1976-1980)

Career stats: 5.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists

Best season: 9.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals

Accolades: Drafted 7th round, 15th pick (153rd overall) to the Spurs

96. Jack Schulte (1972-1976)

Career stats: 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists

Best season: 11.3 points, 6.5 rebounds

95. Arlyn Bowers (1988-1991)

Career stats: 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals

Best season: 11.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals