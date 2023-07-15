HawgBeat's top-20 countdown series previews 20 players who are expected to have the biggest impact for Arkansas football in 2023. The series will provide details on each player's measurables, their 2022 season, an outlook for 2023 and HawgBeat's take. Checking in at No. 20 is redshirt freshman wide receiver Isaiah Sategna.

ISAIAH SATEGNA

Position: Wide receiver Year: Redshirt freshman Height, Weight: 5-foot-11, 178 pounds PFF Grade in 2022: 64.7 Snaps played in 2022: 26

2022 SUMMARY

Though he was a highly-touted four-star prospect coming out of Fayetteville High School, Sategna saw the field on offense for just 24 snaps in 2022. His other two snaps came with the punt return team. Of the 24 snaps, 18 came against Kansas in the triple-overtime Liberty Bowl win over the Jayhawks. Sategna caught one pass for two yards against Kansas and his only other catch on the year was a 10-yard reception late in the 41-27 win over Auburn on Oct. 29. On September 13, Sategna rolled his ankle in practice and head coach Sam Pittman said the team had "big plans" for Sategna at the time of the injury. Pittman updated Sategna's injury prior to the Auburn game and said it was still bothering the wideout, but by that point it just made sense to preserve the redshirt year.

2023 OUTLOOK

It feels like we've written more about Sategna than anyone since spring practice started in March. There is no question that Sategna was as impactful as any wide receiver the Razorbacks had during spring football. As a senior in high school, Sategna led the nation — yes, the nation — with 1,908 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns for Fayetteville. He was also named the 2021-22 Gatorade Arkansas Boys Track & Field Player of the Year, so he's got a good shot of beating just about anyone in a foot race. Arkansas added three transfer wide receivers over the offseason — Andrew Armstrong, Isaac TeSlaa and Tyrone Broden. While other returners such as Bryce Stephens, Jaedon Wilson and Sam Mbake have a shot to break through, Sategna seems to have the best shot to lead all returning pass catchers in receiving yards this fall. The speedy pass catcher had no trouble finding separation on routes out of the slot during the spring and it's really just unfair when he makes a quick cut on a slant or bursts to the edge on an out-route for a moderate gain. He can also beat you over the top and he did so with a 65-yard score in the Red-White Scrimmage on April 15.

HAWGBEAT'S VIEW