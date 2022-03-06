Top 2024 recruit with Arkansas ties enjoys Prospect Day visit
Arkansas hosted a slew of talented recruits on its first Prospect Day of March.
Included among the group was four-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo from St. Louis, one of the Razorbacks’ top targets in the 2024 class.
Although he currently has just a four-star rating as one of the top-100 prospects in the class, Wingo could be in store for a five-star bump when the full Rivals250 drops this week. In fact, Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove has made the case for him to be No. 1 overall.
With such a highly regarded player in town, the Razorbacks rolled out the red carpet for his visit. That included seeing a baseball game in which Michael Turner hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh inning to help Arkansas beat Southeastern Louisiana 4-2.
“It was a good visit, it was fun,” Wingo said. “Got to go to the baseball game, which was pretty cool. I saw a home run for the first time. The campus was good, too. Got to dress out. It was just a fun visit.”
All of that stuff was important to Wingo, but the highlight of the trip was getting to spend so much time with head coach Sam Pittman.
