 Top 2024 prospect with Arkansas Razorbacks ties, Ryan Wingo, enjoys Prospect Day visit to Fayetteville
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-06 08:53:05 -0600') }} football Edit

Top 2024 recruit with Arkansas ties enjoys Prospect Day visit

Ryan Wingo
Ryan Wingo (Rivals.com)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Arkansas hosted a slew of talented recruits on its first Prospect Day of March.

Included among the group was four-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo from St. Louis, one of the Razorbacks’ top targets in the 2024 class.

Although he currently has just a four-star rating as one of the top-100 prospects in the class, Wingo could be in store for a five-star bump when the full Rivals250 drops this week. In fact, Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove has made the case for him to be No. 1 overall.

With such a highly regarded player in town, the Razorbacks rolled out the red carpet for his visit. That included seeing a baseball game in which Michael Turner hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh inning to help Arkansas beat Southeastern Louisiana 4-2.

“It was a good visit, it was fun,” Wingo said. “Got to go to the baseball game, which was pretty cool. I saw a home run for the first time. The campus was good, too. Got to dress out. It was just a fun visit.”

All of that stuff was important to Wingo, but the highlight of the trip was getting to spend so much time with head coach Sam Pittman.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}