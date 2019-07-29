With the dead period over and rankings updates around the corner, now is a perfect time to take a look at the top uncommitted prospects at each position. Last week we looked at each of the offensive positions and this week the spotlight turns to the defensive side of the ball. Here is a summary of where the recruitments of the top uncommitted defensive tackles stand heading into their senior seasons.



*****

Top contenders: Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss Recruiting outlook: Jackson’s recruitment had looked like an Alabama/LSU battle for a long time but it appears things have shifted over the last couple months. Ole Miss has made a huge move for the in-state prospect and there are a lot of people around him hoping he plays for the Rebels. A commitment is not on the horizon at the moment but Ole Miss is in great position heading into the fall. Farrell’s take: I’m all Ole Miss on this one as I think LSU and Alabama have fallen behind and aren’t recruiting him nearly as hard as the Rebels. This would be a huge in-state keep for Ole Miss and I think the priority they make him is going to make the difference.

*****

Branard Wright (Sam Spiegelman)

Top contenders: Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Arkansas, TCU, Baylor Recruiting outlook: Wright hasn’t popped up at any camps or at any schools in the last few months so his recruitment has slowed. Oklahoma and Florida would be the two schools to keep an eye on if they can get him to visit. Arkansas, TCU and Baylor are staying in touch with him in hopes that his recruitment turns in their favor. Wright’s next visit will be very telling. Farrell’s take: This is a tough one to call because it’s hard to tell who’s serious about Wright and who’s recruiting him the hardest. I have a feeling he ends up at Arkansas, TCU or perhaps Baylor in the end.

*****

Jacobian Guillory (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: LSU, Alabama Recruiting outlook: Unsurprisingly, Guillory is also caught in a battle between LSU and Alabama. The Louisiana native took a slew of visits to LSU and Alabama over the last few months but it seems like LSU has done the best job with him so far. Guillory is set to commit in December and there is a lot that can happen between now and then. Farrell’s take: Its hard to bet against a home-state kid when it comes to LSU unless of course Alabama makes him a priority. I’m going to say LSU right now but a lot could happen.

*****

Omari Thomas (Jeffrey Lee/AuburnSports.com)

Top contenders: Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M Recruiting outlook: Thomas isn’t in a rush to make a decision but that hasn’t stopped teams from heavily recruiting him. Tennessee appears to have prioritized the in-state prospect but visits this fall will tell the story of his recruitment going forward. Look for most of these schools to work hard to get Thomas back on campus this season. Farrell’s take: Thomas is a priority for a lot of programs but I don’t think Tennessee let’s him get out of state in the end. If the Vols have a solid season and keep on him hard they should win this battle.

*****

Octavious Oxendine (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)