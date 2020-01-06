With four 4-star signee/commits for the 2020 recruiting class, Eric Musselman and his crew are chugging along and already making a lot of headway for top 2021 talent. Back on campus for the third time since August for the Hogs-Aggies game Saturday, No. 38 in the nation Jaxson Robinson continues to learn more about Arkansas each time he visits.

"This visit this past weekend was to get a feel for the play style and coaching from Muss," Robinson said after the visit. "I also had to come get a feel for the atmosphere on a game day at the university. They were both amazing."

The 4-star shooting guard from Ada, Oklahoma got to witness the Razorbacks take down Texas A&M (where he also holds an offer) for the SEC season opener in front of a sellout crowd in Bud Walton Arena.

"(The crowd) was what I expected, it was just crazy to experience it in person," Jaxson said. "I had a few people stop me while me and my family were out and ask who I was and telling me good luck on my basketball career."