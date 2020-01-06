News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-06 11:48:40 -0600') }}

Top-50 2021 SG Jaxson Robinson impressed by Arkansas gameday

2021 shooting guard target Jaxson Robinson with Arkansas commit KK Robinson and coach Corey Williams.
2021 shooting guard target Jaxson Robinson with Arkansas commit KK Robinson and coach Corey Williams. (Nick Wenger)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

With four 4-star signee/commits for the 2020 recruiting class, Eric Musselman and his crew are chugging along and already making a lot of headway for top 2021 talent. Back on campus for the third time since August for the Hogs-Aggies game Saturday, No. 38 in the nation Jaxson Robinson continues to learn more about Arkansas each time he visits.

"This visit this past weekend was to get a feel for the play style and coaching from Muss," Robinson said after the visit. "I also had to come get a feel for the atmosphere on a game day at the university. They were both amazing."

The 4-star shooting guard from Ada, Oklahoma got to witness the Razorbacks take down Texas A&M (where he also holds an offer) for the SEC season opener in front of a sellout crowd in Bud Walton Arena.

"(The crowd) was what I expected, it was just crazy to experience it in person," Jaxson said. "I had a few people stop me while me and my family were out and ask who I was and telling me good luck on my basketball career."

