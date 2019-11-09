Top 50 Moses Moody headed home
Saturday night, top 50 senior Moses Moody announced that he will be returning home for college and committed to Arkansas.
A wing at Montverde (Fla.) Academy, Moody was back in his hometown of Little Rock for a public announcement where he pledged his allegiance to first year head coach Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks.
There's been a huge push from Musselman, his staff and the fanbase to keep the best in state players home and he felt that love during his official visit.
“It was definitely a good visit," Moody told Nikki Chavanelle of Hawgbeat.com in October. "The coaching staff did a good job showing love, so at the end of the day it was definitely a positive visit. I heard from a lot of fans (wanting me to commit) and that was definitely a positive. I felt the love from the community.”
A long and angular wing, Moody has the tools to be a standout on both ends of the floor. He's been somewhat erratic with his jumper over the past year or two but has good mechanics and has added to his game off the dribble for outings where he's not hitting from deep. Lean and wiry, he should be able to add good weight to his frame and will be a powerful wing in the years to come.
Now, the question is who else will join him as Arkansas searches for a big time class of local players.
Currently, Moody is the second player from the state to commit joining Rivals150 combo guard Davonte Davis. Four-star KK Robinson looks like he could be next and should have a decision shortly. Four-star forward Chris Moore will announce his decision next Saturday and four-star center Jaylin Williams will wrap up his official visits next weekend and be looking to make a choice sometime after that.
Even just one more of those three would be a score. Two would be big time and all three to give them a local Fab Five of sorts that could be talked about for years. Regardless, Eric Musselman and his staff's efforts in the state are being noticed and clearly starting to pay off.