Saturday night, top 50 senior Moses Moody announced that he will be returning home for college and committed to Arkansas.

A wing at Montverde (Fla.) Academy, Moody was back in his hometown of Little Rock for a public announcement where he pledged his allegiance to first year head coach Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks.

There's been a huge push from Musselman, his staff and the fanbase to keep the best in state players home and he felt that love during his official visit.

“It was definitely a good visit," Moody told Nikki Chavanelle of Hawgbeat.com in October. "The coaching staff did a good job showing love, so at the end of the day it was definitely a positive visit. I heard from a lot of fans (wanting me to commit) and that was definitely a positive. I felt the love from the community.”