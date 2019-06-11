Kennedy Chandler has blown up this spring with his outstanding play on MoKan Elite of the EYBL circuit. He’s landed 10+ new offers including one from the Razorbacks at the end of April. His other offers include Auburn, Tennessee, Maryland, Mizzou, Virginia Tech, and several others.

The Rivals150 recruit one of eight 2021 prospects offered by Musselman so far and the only true point guard on the list.