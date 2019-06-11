Top-50 sophomore point guard Kennedy Chandler planning Arkansas visit
Kennedy Chandler has blown up this spring with his outstanding play on MoKan Elite of the EYBL circuit. He’s landed 10+ new offers including one from the Razorbacks at the end of April. His other offers include Auburn, Tennessee, Maryland, Mizzou, Virginia Tech, and several others.
The Rivals150 recruit one of eight 2021 prospects offered by Musselman so far and the only true point guard on the list.
Chandler has recently taken visits to Ole Miss and also participated in the University Of Memphis’ elite camp. Now, the Chandler family has intention of taking a visit to Arkansas very soon.
