Manny Obaseki bursted onto the scene this spring with Mudiay Elite, landing himself offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Houston, and SMU. The 6-foot-3 combo guard is currently ranked 61st overall in the 2021 class but given his summer so far, that ranking could go up soon.

At midnight eastern time, the communication period officially opened and college coaches all over the nation started directly contacting the current high school sophomores for the first time.

Obaseki was one of many 2021 kids who was hearing from coaches all night, amongst the calls came an important one from the Razorbacks that he was very much looking forward to.

“I was extremely excited that they reached out, they told me they’d like me to be a Razorback,” Obaseki told HawgBeat.com.

He doesn't currently hold an official offer from the Razorbacks but says he’s ‘eager’ to earn that one, said “I want that one really bad.”

Arkansas has already offered nine 2021 ballers and they're all ranked in the latest Rivals100 release.