A 6-foot-10 center that can score inside and out, Williams has the chance to immediately impact a high-major program next season. Where he does so remain up for debate but it will be at Arkansas , Auburn , Illinois , Iowa State , Oklahoma State , Texas A&M or UConn .

One of the top center prospects found within the 2020 class, Jaylin Williams has remained a priority for those within his region and even for some of those found outside of it. The four-star prospect has decided to take the next step with his college recruitment and has narrowed his school list to a final seven, he told Rivals.com.

Williams discussed his decision to narrow things to a select seven. “I chose them over the others because they showed the most interest in me and also because they have had success with the forward position,” he said. “I want to go to a school that I know they can help me become the best player that I can be, and these seven showed me a lot of the stuff on how they could help.”

In no rush to make a college decision, the next step is the scheduling of his official visits. Williams did take an official visit to Oklahoma State that counted towards his junior year earlier this year but has no plans set currently. Therefore, the decision to sign in November is still to be determined but there is a chance that he could squeeze a handful of his visits in before the early signing period appears.

Williams is a hard-playing, tough and productive big man that can do as such from 20-feet and in. He is someone that can have a half-court offense run through him thanks to his sturdy skillset and feel for the game. His time on the Nike circuit this summer was a good one where he posted per-game averages of 11.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks which only cemented his standing at one of the best at his particular position on the floor.