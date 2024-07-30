Advertisement
Top Arkansas football offseason workout gains

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

Arkansas will begin fall camp Wednesday with plenty of newcomers, plus some returners who put in plenty of work during offseason workouts.

Razorbacks' head coach Sam Pittman and director of strength and conditioning Ben Sowders met with reporters Tuesday to recap how the Hogs performed during the summer regiment.

"This is one of the best summers I’ve been a part of in my 16 years of coaching, and that’s because our young men came to work every single day," Sowders said. "We never had a bad day. I can think of two incidents in over 40 workouts, and if you could only think of two, and that’s being pretty picky, then we’re doing pretty good."

According to Sowders, Arkansas has 11 players who can run at least 22 miles per hour, and 68% of the current roster can run at least 20 miles per hour. Of those who can run up to 22 mph, the list includes starting quarterback Taylen Green.

"I think last year, we had four guys that ran 22 I believe," Sowders said. "We’re up to 11, some of that is obviously recruiting, some of that is development as well. We brought really good guys from the portal. I think we have 11 guys that can run 22, so we doubled that number from last year."

Other names mentioned by Sowders that touched 22 mph include receivers Andrew Armstrong, Tyrone Broden, Dazmin James and Jordan Anthony. Tennessee transfer defensive back Doneiko Slaughter was also listed by Sowders, as was sophomore safety TJ Metcalf.

Not far behind is Utah transfer running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, who is a bigger back at 6-foot-2, 233 pounds, but he is also very elusive.

"Been very excited to have him be part of the program," Sowders said. "He’s been nothing but great, phenomenal effort. Got faster. He’s a guy that ended up hitting 21 on his miles per hour, he’s like (233 pounds). He’s going to be a bruiser, as well as got some speed to him. We’re very excited."

As for the biggest freak in the weight room, it was hard to name someone other than stud 6-foot-7, 280-pound defensive end Landon Jackson, who was a preseason Second Team All-SEC selection.

"Landon Jackson’s had a really, really good summer," Sowders said. "You’re talking about a dude that broad jumps over 10 feet. I think he’s a 10-2, 10-3 broad jump at 280 pounds. Clean 345. Squatted 515. He’s almost 6-7. Vertical’s mid-30s. You’re talking about a d-lineman. He does those numbers and puts up success on the field, and you’re going to get invited to the combine and he’s going to make himself a lot of money."

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Ian Geffrard was also a standout. Listed at 388 pounds on the official roster, Geffrard could be a force on the interior defensive line.

"He’s down to about 382 right now, so he’s lost some weight, especially in the last two weeks," Sowders said. "He’s been great. There’s been six or seven guys I won’t mention, but basically had two-a-days all summer long, and he’s one of them. You know, he’s a big guy, but he’s not fat.

"I mean, you’re looking at a dude that’s, like I said, 381 pounds, and he’s got 25% body fat, or 26. Whatever it is, you’re saying 75% of his body is muscle. That’s a lot of muscle. So he’s strong. He’s powerful, and I look for him to really make some strides here in camp, and excited to see what he does."

Below is a full list of the height and weight for every scholarship and walk-on player on the Arkansas roster. Returners weight is compared with their listed weight on the spring roster. The same goes for freshmen and transfers who enrolled for spring practices. Post-spring transfers have their 2023 weight listed and post-spring freshmen enrollees do not have a prior weight listed.

Quarterback (5)
Player (Height) Spring Weight Pre-Fall Camp Weight

Taylen Green (6'6")

223 lbs

230 lbs (+7)

Malachi Singleton (6'1")

225 lbs

225 lbs (-)

KJ Jackson (6'4")

223 lbs

219 lbs (-4)

Blake Boda (6'4")

200 lbs*

216 lbs (+16)

Austin Ledbetter^ (6'1")

210 lbs

206 lbs (-4)
* - from 2023 season, ^ - walk-on
Running Back (8)
Player (Height) Spring Weight Pre-Fall Camp Weight

Ja'Quinden Jackson (6'2")

235 lbs

233 lbs (-2)

Rashod Dubinion (5'10")

199 lbs

201 lbs (+2)

Braylen Russell (6'1")

252 lbs

253 lbs (+1)

Rodney Hill (5'10")

190 lbs*

186 lbs (-4)

Tyrell Reed Jr. (5'10")

195 lbs*

210 lbs (+15)

Jezreel Bachert^ (6'1")

217 lbs

217 lbs (-)

Cade Fields^ (6'1")

215 lbs

217 lbs (+2)

Emmanuel Crawford^ (5'10")

175 lbs

178 lbs (+3)
* - from 2023 season, ^ - walk-on
Full Back (1)
Player (Height) Spring Weight Pre-Fall Camp Weight

Kyle Thompson^ (6'3")

280 lbs

262 lbs (-18)
^ - walk-on
Tight End (8)
Player (Height) Spring Weight Pre-Fall Camp Weight

Ty Washington (6'4")

240 lbs

249 lbs (+9)

Luke Hasz (6'3")

230 lbs

240 lbs (+10)

Shamar Easter (6'5")

227 lbs

227 lbs (-)

Andreas Paaske (6'6")

262 lbs

263 lbs (+1)

Var'Keyes Gumms (6'3")

244 lbs

244 lbs (-)

Maddox Lassiter^ (6'3")

238 lbs

239 lbs (+1)

Luke Johnston^ (6'5")

239 lbs

241 lbs (+2)

Spencer Henslee^ (6'5")

N/A

248 lbs
* - from 2023 season, ^ - walk-on
Wide Receiver (18)
Player (Height) Spring Weight Pre-Fall Camp Weight

Andrew Armstrong (6'4")

199 lbs

202 lbs (+3)

Isaac TeSlaa (6'4")

216 lbs

218 lbs (+2)

Tyrone Broden (6'7")

198 lbs

202 lbs (+4)

Bryce Stephens (6'0")

188 lbs

187 lbs (-1)

Jaedon Wilson (6'3")

186 lbs

177 lbs (-9)

Isaiah Sategna (5'11")

183 lbs

183 lbs (-)

Jordan Anthony (5'10")

162 lbs

160 lbs (-2)

Dazmin James (6'2")

196 lbs

194 lbs (-2)

Davion Dozier (6'4")

203 lbs

205 lbs (+2)

CJ Brown (6'1")

194 lbs

191 lbs (-3)

Khafre Brown (6'0")

195 lbs*

204 lbs (-9)

Krosse Johnson (5'10")

N/A

184 lbs

Monte Harrison^ (6'3")

N/A

228 lbs

Kamron Bibby^ (6'2")

188 lbs

186 lbs (-2)

Walker Catsavis^ (6'4")

176 lbs

180 lbs (+4)

Jace Petty^ (5'8")

171 lbs

171 lbs (-)

Rykar Acebo^ (6'4")

203 lbs

200 lbs (-3)

Zach Taylor^ (6'4")

N/A

169 lbs
* - from 2023 season, ^ - walk-on
Offensive Line (19)
Player (Height) Spring Weight Pre-Fall Camp Weight

Ty'Kieast Crawford (6'5")

319 lbs

325 lbs (+6)

E'Marion Harris (6'7")

294 lbs

300 lbs (+6)

Josh Braun (6'6")

349 lbs

346 lbs (-3)

Patrick Kutas (6'5")

312 lbs

313 lbs (+1)

Fernando Carmona Jr. (6'5")

324 lbs

321 lbs (-3)

Keyshawn Blackstock (6'5")

325 lbs

319 lbs (-6)

Addison Nichols (6'5")

306 lbs

323 lbs (+17)

Luke Brown (6'6")

304 lbs

311 lbs (+11)

Josh Street (6'6")

313 lbs

312 lbs (-1)

Amaury Wiggins (6'3")

308 lbs

306 lbs (-2)

Zuri Madison (6'3")

298 lbs

309 lbs (+11)

Kobe Branham (6'5")

325 lbs

334 lbs (+9)

Joe More (6'5")

306 lbs*

310 lbs (+4)

Aaron Smith^ (6'6")

290 lbs

288 lbs (-2)

Brooks Edmonson^ (6'4")

320 lbs

313 lbs (-7)

Tim Dawn^ (6'2")

311 lbs

318 lbs (+7)

Tommy Varhall^ (6'8")

337 lbs

347 lbs (+10)

Jonas Nantze^ (6'5")

N/A

285 lbs

Alex Johnson^ (6'3")

N/A

289 lbs
* - from 2023 season, ^ - walk-on
Defensive Line (16)
Player (Height) Spring Weight Pre-Fall Camp Weight

Eric Gregory (6'4")

324 lbs

317 lbs (-7)

Landon Jackson (6'7")

282 lbs

281 lbs (-1)

Cam Ball (6'5")

315 lbs

321 lbs (+6)

Nico Davillier (6'4")

271 lbs

272 lbs (+1)

Anton Juncaj (6'3")

275 lbs

273 lbs (-2)

Kaleb James (6'4")

260 lbs

269 lbs (+9)

Ian Geffrard (6'5")

380 lbs

391 (+11)

Keivie Rose (6'3")

312 lbs

312 lbs (-)

Quincy Rhodes Jr. (6'6")

290 lbs

280 lbs (-10)

JJ Hollingsworth (6'3")

270 lbs

265 lbs (-5)

Charleston Collins (6'5")

252 lbs

257 lbs (+5)

Kavion Henderson (6'2")

246 lbs

260 lbs (+14)

Danny Saili (6'3")

355 lbs*

377 lbs (+22)

Jon Hill^ (6'5")

261 lbs

254 lbs (-7)

Donovan Whitten^ (6'3")

242 lbs

246 lbs (+4)

Elijah Brown^ (6"3")

N/A

380 lbs
* - from 2024 spring with BYU, ^ - walk-on
Linebacker (16)
Player (Height) Spring Weight Pre-Fall Camp Weight

Xavian Sorey Jr. (6'3")

224 lbs

223 lbs (-1)

Carson Dean (6'4")

238 lbs

231 lbs (-7)

Brad Spence (6'2")

240 lbs

243 lbs (+3)

Stephen Dix Jr. (6'1")

237 lbs*

235 lbs (-2)

Larry Worth III (6'4")

220 lbs*

224 lbs (+4)

Alex Sanford (6'1")

226 lbs

225 lbs (-1)

Justin Logan (6'2")

226 lbs

226 lbs (-)

Julius Pope (6'0)

203 lbs

213 lbs (+10)

Kaden Henley (6'2")

232 lbs

237 lbs (+5)

Bradley Shaw (6'1")

N/A

233 lbs

Wyatt Simmons (6'1")

N/A

219 lbs

Brooks Both^ (6'0")

226 lbs

231 lbs (+5)

Brooks Yurachek^ (6'1")

221 lbs

224 lbs (+3)

Mason Schueck^ (6'2")

223 lbs

224 lbs (+1)

Joseph Whitt^ (6'0")

N/A

204 lbs

Preston Davis^ (5'11")

N/A

220 lbs
* - from 2023 season, ^ - walk-on
Defensive Back (23)
Player (Height) Spring Weight Pre-Fall Camp Weight

Hudson Clark (6'2")

190 lbs

189 lbs (-1)

Jayden Johnson (6'2")

205 lbs

205 lbs (-)

Jaylon Braxton (6'0)

190 lbs

190 lbs (-)

Kee'yon Stewart (6'0")

181 lbs

184 lbs (+3)

TJ Metcalf (6'1")

199 lbs

202 lbs (+3)

Jaheim Singletary (6'2")

191 lbs

188 lbs (-3)

Dallas Young (6'0")

196 lbs

197 lbs (+1)

Anthony Switzer (6'0")

210 lbs*

219 lbs (+9)

Doneiko Slaughter (6"0)

192 lbs

193 lbs (+1)

Miguel Mitchell (6'1")

215 lbs

219 lbs (+4)

Marquise Robinson (6'1")

195 lbs

190 lbs (-5)

Selman Bridges (6'2")

174 lbs

175 lbs (+1)

Jaden Allen (5'10")

167 lbs

166 lbs (-1)

Tevis Metcalf (5'10")

192 lbs

193 lbs (+1)

Ahkhari Johnson (5'11")

179 lbs

186 lbs (+7)

Dylan Hasz (5'11")

194 lbs

188 lbs (-6)

Christian Ford (6'0")

179 lbs

184 (+5)

Braylon Watson^ (6'2")

200 lbs

198 lbs (-2)

Aidan McCowan^ (5'10")

162 lbs

164 lbs (+2)

Jabrae Shaw^ (5'10")

191 lbs

194 lbs (+3)

Anton Pierce^ (6'2")

211 lbs

208 lbs (-3)

Landon Phipps^ (6'0")

188 lbs

185 lbs (-3)

John Paul Pickens^ (6'0")

185 lbs

186 lbs (+1)
* - from 2023 season, ^ - walk-on
Special Teams (9)
Position, Player (Height) Spring Weight Pre-Fall Camp Weight

LS Eli Stein (6'3")

234 lbs

225 lbs (-9)

K Matthew Shipley (6'1")

195 lbs

201 lbs (+6)

P Devin Bale^ (6'3")

208 lbs

203 lbs (-5)

K Vito Calvaruso^ (6'3")

210 lbs

204 lbs (-6)

LS Ashton Ngo^ (5'11")

237 lbs

236 lbs (-1)

LS Max Schmidly^ (6'3")

208 lbs

210 lbs (+2)

K Charlie Von Der Meden^ (6'0")

N/A

180 lbs

K Kyle Ramsey^ (6'2")

212 lbs*

201 lbs (-11)

P Sam Dubwig^ (6'3")

225 lbs

228 lbs (+3)
* - from 2023 season, ^ - walk-on

