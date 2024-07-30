Top Arkansas football offseason workout gains
Arkansas will begin fall camp Wednesday with plenty of newcomers, plus some returners who put in plenty of work during offseason workouts.
Razorbacks' head coach Sam Pittman and director of strength and conditioning Ben Sowders met with reporters Tuesday to recap how the Hogs performed during the summer regiment.
"This is one of the best summers I’ve been a part of in my 16 years of coaching, and that’s because our young men came to work every single day," Sowders said. "We never had a bad day. I can think of two incidents in over 40 workouts, and if you could only think of two, and that’s being pretty picky, then we’re doing pretty good."
According to Sowders, Arkansas has 11 players who can run at least 22 miles per hour, and 68% of the current roster can run at least 20 miles per hour. Of those who can run up to 22 mph, the list includes starting quarterback Taylen Green.
"I think last year, we had four guys that ran 22 I believe," Sowders said. "We’re up to 11, some of that is obviously recruiting, some of that is development as well. We brought really good guys from the portal. I think we have 11 guys that can run 22, so we doubled that number from last year."
Other names mentioned by Sowders that touched 22 mph include receivers Andrew Armstrong, Tyrone Broden, Dazmin James and Jordan Anthony. Tennessee transfer defensive back Doneiko Slaughter was also listed by Sowders, as was sophomore safety TJ Metcalf.
Not far behind is Utah transfer running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, who is a bigger back at 6-foot-2, 233 pounds, but he is also very elusive.
"Been very excited to have him be part of the program," Sowders said. "He’s been nothing but great, phenomenal effort. Got faster. He’s a guy that ended up hitting 21 on his miles per hour, he’s like (233 pounds). He’s going to be a bruiser, as well as got some speed to him. We’re very excited."
As for the biggest freak in the weight room, it was hard to name someone other than stud 6-foot-7, 280-pound defensive end Landon Jackson, who was a preseason Second Team All-SEC selection.
"Landon Jackson’s had a really, really good summer," Sowders said. "You’re talking about a dude that broad jumps over 10 feet. I think he’s a 10-2, 10-3 broad jump at 280 pounds. Clean 345. Squatted 515. He’s almost 6-7. Vertical’s mid-30s. You’re talking about a d-lineman. He does those numbers and puts up success on the field, and you’re going to get invited to the combine and he’s going to make himself a lot of money."
Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Ian Geffrard was also a standout. Listed at 388 pounds on the official roster, Geffrard could be a force on the interior defensive line.
"He’s down to about 382 right now, so he’s lost some weight, especially in the last two weeks," Sowders said. "He’s been great. There’s been six or seven guys I won’t mention, but basically had two-a-days all summer long, and he’s one of them. You know, he’s a big guy, but he’s not fat.
"I mean, you’re looking at a dude that’s, like I said, 381 pounds, and he’s got 25% body fat, or 26. Whatever it is, you’re saying 75% of his body is muscle. That’s a lot of muscle. So he’s strong. He’s powerful, and I look for him to really make some strides here in camp, and excited to see what he does."
Below is a full list of the height and weight for every scholarship and walk-on player on the Arkansas roster. Returners weight is compared with their listed weight on the spring roster. The same goes for freshmen and transfers who enrolled for spring practices. Post-spring transfers have their 2023 weight listed and post-spring freshmen enrollees do not have a prior weight listed.
|Player (Height)
|Spring Weight
|Pre-Fall Camp Weight
|
Taylen Green (6'6")
|
223 lbs
|
230 lbs (+7)
|
Malachi Singleton (6'1")
|
225 lbs
|
225 lbs (-)
|
KJ Jackson (6'4")
|
223 lbs
|
219 lbs (-4)
|
Blake Boda (6'4")
|
200 lbs*
|
216 lbs (+16)
|
Austin Ledbetter^ (6'1")
|
210 lbs
|
206 lbs (-4)
|Player (Height)
|Spring Weight
|Pre-Fall Camp Weight
|
Ja'Quinden Jackson (6'2")
|
235 lbs
|
233 lbs (-2)
|
Rashod Dubinion (5'10")
|
199 lbs
|
201 lbs (+2)
|
Braylen Russell (6'1")
|
252 lbs
|
253 lbs (+1)
|
Rodney Hill (5'10")
|
190 lbs*
|
186 lbs (-4)
|
Tyrell Reed Jr. (5'10")
|
195 lbs*
|
210 lbs (+15)
|
Jezreel Bachert^ (6'1")
|
217 lbs
|
217 lbs (-)
|
Cade Fields^ (6'1")
|
215 lbs
|
217 lbs (+2)
|
Emmanuel Crawford^ (5'10")
|
175 lbs
|
178 lbs (+3)
|Player (Height)
|Spring Weight
|Pre-Fall Camp Weight
|
Kyle Thompson^ (6'3")
|
280 lbs
|
262 lbs (-18)
|Player (Height)
|Spring Weight
|Pre-Fall Camp Weight
|
Ty Washington (6'4")
|
240 lbs
|
249 lbs (+9)
|
Luke Hasz (6'3")
|
230 lbs
|
240 lbs (+10)
|
Shamar Easter (6'5")
|
227 lbs
|
227 lbs (-)
|
Andreas Paaske (6'6")
|
262 lbs
|
263 lbs (+1)
|
Var'Keyes Gumms (6'3")
|
244 lbs
|
244 lbs (-)
|
Maddox Lassiter^ (6'3")
|
238 lbs
|
239 lbs (+1)
|
Luke Johnston^ (6'5")
|
239 lbs
|
241 lbs (+2)
|
Spencer Henslee^ (6'5")
|
N/A
|
248 lbs
|Player (Height)
|Spring Weight
|Pre-Fall Camp Weight
|
Andrew Armstrong (6'4")
|
199 lbs
|
202 lbs (+3)
|
Isaac TeSlaa (6'4")
|
216 lbs
|
218 lbs (+2)
|
Tyrone Broden (6'7")
|
198 lbs
|
202 lbs (+4)
|
Bryce Stephens (6'0")
|
188 lbs
|
187 lbs (-1)
|
Jaedon Wilson (6'3")
|
186 lbs
|
177 lbs (-9)
|
Isaiah Sategna (5'11")
|
183 lbs
|
183 lbs (-)
|
Jordan Anthony (5'10")
|
162 lbs
|
160 lbs (-2)
|
Dazmin James (6'2")
|
196 lbs
|
194 lbs (-2)
|
Davion Dozier (6'4")
|
203 lbs
|
205 lbs (+2)
|
CJ Brown (6'1")
|
194 lbs
|
191 lbs (-3)
|
Khafre Brown (6'0")
|
195 lbs*
|
204 lbs (-9)
|
Krosse Johnson (5'10")
|
N/A
|
184 lbs
|
Monte Harrison^ (6'3")
|
N/A
|
228 lbs
|
Kamron Bibby^ (6'2")
|
188 lbs
|
186 lbs (-2)
|
Walker Catsavis^ (6'4")
|
176 lbs
|
180 lbs (+4)
|
Jace Petty^ (5'8")
|
171 lbs
|
171 lbs (-)
|
Rykar Acebo^ (6'4")
|
203 lbs
|
200 lbs (-3)
|
Zach Taylor^ (6'4")
|
N/A
|
169 lbs
|Player (Height)
|Spring Weight
|Pre-Fall Camp Weight
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford (6'5")
|
319 lbs
|
325 lbs (+6)
|
E'Marion Harris (6'7")
|
294 lbs
|
300 lbs (+6)
|
Josh Braun (6'6")
|
349 lbs
|
346 lbs (-3)
|
Patrick Kutas (6'5")
|
312 lbs
|
313 lbs (+1)
|
Fernando Carmona Jr. (6'5")
|
324 lbs
|
321 lbs (-3)
|
Keyshawn Blackstock (6'5")
|
325 lbs
|
319 lbs (-6)
|
Addison Nichols (6'5")
|
306 lbs
|
323 lbs (+17)
|
Luke Brown (6'6")
|
304 lbs
|
311 lbs (+11)
|
Josh Street (6'6")
|
313 lbs
|
312 lbs (-1)
|
Amaury Wiggins (6'3")
|
308 lbs
|
306 lbs (-2)
|
Zuri Madison (6'3")
|
298 lbs
|
309 lbs (+11)
|
Kobe Branham (6'5")
|
325 lbs
|
334 lbs (+9)
|
Joe More (6'5")
|
306 lbs*
|
310 lbs (+4)
|
Aaron Smith^ (6'6")
|
290 lbs
|
288 lbs (-2)
|
Brooks Edmonson^ (6'4")
|
320 lbs
|
313 lbs (-7)
|
Tim Dawn^ (6'2")
|
311 lbs
|
318 lbs (+7)
|
Tommy Varhall^ (6'8")
|
337 lbs
|
347 lbs (+10)
|
Jonas Nantze^ (6'5")
|
N/A
|
285 lbs
|
Alex Johnson^ (6'3")
|
N/A
|
289 lbs
|Player (Height)
|Spring Weight
|Pre-Fall Camp Weight
|
Eric Gregory (6'4")
|
324 lbs
|
317 lbs (-7)
|
Landon Jackson (6'7")
|
282 lbs
|
281 lbs (-1)
|
Cam Ball (6'5")
|
315 lbs
|
321 lbs (+6)
|
Nico Davillier (6'4")
|
271 lbs
|
272 lbs (+1)
|
Anton Juncaj (6'3")
|
275 lbs
|
273 lbs (-2)
|
Kaleb James (6'4")
|
260 lbs
|
269 lbs (+9)
|
Ian Geffrard (6'5")
|
380 lbs
|
391 (+11)
|
Keivie Rose (6'3")
|
312 lbs
|
312 lbs (-)
|
Quincy Rhodes Jr. (6'6")
|
290 lbs
|
280 lbs (-10)
|
JJ Hollingsworth (6'3")
|
270 lbs
|
265 lbs (-5)
|
Charleston Collins (6'5")
|
252 lbs
|
257 lbs (+5)
|
Kavion Henderson (6'2")
|
246 lbs
|
260 lbs (+14)
|
Danny Saili (6'3")
|
355 lbs*
|
377 lbs (+22)
|
Jon Hill^ (6'5")
|
261 lbs
|
254 lbs (-7)
|
Donovan Whitten^ (6'3")
|
242 lbs
|
246 lbs (+4)
|
Elijah Brown^ (6"3")
|
N/A
|
380 lbs
|Player (Height)
|Spring Weight
|Pre-Fall Camp Weight
|
Xavian Sorey Jr. (6'3")
|
224 lbs
|
223 lbs (-1)
|
Carson Dean (6'4")
|
238 lbs
|
231 lbs (-7)
|
Brad Spence (6'2")
|
240 lbs
|
243 lbs (+3)
|
Stephen Dix Jr. (6'1")
|
237 lbs*
|
235 lbs (-2)
|
Larry Worth III (6'4")
|
220 lbs*
|
224 lbs (+4)
|
Alex Sanford (6'1")
|
226 lbs
|
225 lbs (-1)
|
Justin Logan (6'2")
|
226 lbs
|
226 lbs (-)
|
Julius Pope (6'0)
|
203 lbs
|
213 lbs (+10)
|
Kaden Henley (6'2")
|
232 lbs
|
237 lbs (+5)
|
Bradley Shaw (6'1")
|
N/A
|
233 lbs
|
Wyatt Simmons (6'1")
|
N/A
|
219 lbs
|
Brooks Both^ (6'0")
|
226 lbs
|
231 lbs (+5)
|
Brooks Yurachek^ (6'1")
|
221 lbs
|
224 lbs (+3)
|
Mason Schueck^ (6'2")
|
223 lbs
|
224 lbs (+1)
|
Joseph Whitt^ (6'0")
|
N/A
|
204 lbs
|
Preston Davis^ (5'11")
|
N/A
|
220 lbs
|Player (Height)
|Spring Weight
|Pre-Fall Camp Weight
|
Hudson Clark (6'2")
|
190 lbs
|
189 lbs (-1)
|
Jayden Johnson (6'2")
|
205 lbs
|
205 lbs (-)
|
Jaylon Braxton (6'0)
|
190 lbs
|
190 lbs (-)
|
Kee'yon Stewart (6'0")
|
181 lbs
|
184 lbs (+3)
|
TJ Metcalf (6'1")
|
199 lbs
|
202 lbs (+3)
|
Jaheim Singletary (6'2")
|
191 lbs
|
188 lbs (-3)
|
Dallas Young (6'0")
|
196 lbs
|
197 lbs (+1)
|
Anthony Switzer (6'0")
|
210 lbs*
|
219 lbs (+9)
|
Doneiko Slaughter (6"0)
|
192 lbs
|
193 lbs (+1)
|
Miguel Mitchell (6'1")
|
215 lbs
|
219 lbs (+4)
|
Marquise Robinson (6'1")
|
195 lbs
|
190 lbs (-5)
|
Selman Bridges (6'2")
|
174 lbs
|
175 lbs (+1)
|
Jaden Allen (5'10")
|
167 lbs
|
166 lbs (-1)
|
Tevis Metcalf (5'10")
|
192 lbs
|
193 lbs (+1)
|
Ahkhari Johnson (5'11")
|
179 lbs
|
186 lbs (+7)
|
Dylan Hasz (5'11")
|
194 lbs
|
188 lbs (-6)
|
Christian Ford (6'0")
|
179 lbs
|
184 (+5)
|
Braylon Watson^ (6'2")
|
200 lbs
|
198 lbs (-2)
|
Aidan McCowan^ (5'10")
|
162 lbs
|
164 lbs (+2)
|
Jabrae Shaw^ (5'10")
|
191 lbs
|
194 lbs (+3)
|
Anton Pierce^ (6'2")
|
211 lbs
|
208 lbs (-3)
|
Landon Phipps^ (6'0")
|
188 lbs
|
185 lbs (-3)
|
John Paul Pickens^ (6'0")
|
185 lbs
|
186 lbs (+1)
|Position, Player (Height)
|Spring Weight
|Pre-Fall Camp Weight
|
LS Eli Stein (6'3")
|
234 lbs
|
225 lbs (-9)
|
K Matthew Shipley (6'1")
|
195 lbs
|
201 lbs (+6)
|
P Devin Bale^ (6'3")
|
208 lbs
|
203 lbs (-5)
|
K Vito Calvaruso^ (6'3")
|
210 lbs
|
204 lbs (-6)
|
LS Ashton Ngo^ (5'11")
|
237 lbs
|
236 lbs (-1)
|
LS Max Schmidly^ (6'3")
|
208 lbs
|
210 lbs (+2)
|
K Charlie Von Der Meden^ (6'0")
|
N/A
|
180 lbs
|
K Kyle Ramsey^ (6'2")
|
212 lbs*
|
201 lbs (-11)
|
P Sam Dubwig^ (6'3")
|
225 lbs
|
228 lbs (+3)