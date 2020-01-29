Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS The Arkansas Razorbacks are in a bit of a pickle heading into the 2020 season with just two scholarship tight ends on the roster. After the departures of seniors Chase Harrell, Trey Purifoy, Hayden Johnson and CJ O'Grady, plus the transfer of Grayson Gunter, the tight end room consists of former walk-on Blake Kern and redshirt freshman Hudson Henry. Kern has yet to contribute to the offensive stat sheet and Henry, brother of former Razorback and current Charger Hunter Henry, appeared in three games in 2019, hauling in three catches for 15 yards. According to PFF, in four pass blocking plays Kern received a 74.4 and a 54.3 on 59 run blocking plays. Henry graded 69.6 in two pass blocking snaps and 52.7 in 32 run blocking snaps. New tight ends coach Jon Cooper is still working on locking down one or more 2020 tight end prospects but we'll be waiting until February 5th to see if the Hogs get even one. To ensure some type of depth at the position next season, there's no doubt Arkansas has to look at the transfer portal for some immediately eligible help. Here's a look at the best of those options in the portal:

• Jordan Wilson (6-4, 240): Tennessee native Jordan Wilson popped up in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on January 24 after four years on the West Coast at UCLA. He redshirted his freshman season before seeing some real action in 2017. He was 8th on the team in receptions with 16 for 155 yards and two touchdowns. As other Bruin tight ends excelled, Wilson's role in 2018 was reduced to special teams and just two catches. It picked up again in 2019, but only marginally. Wilson's final season at UCLA saw him catch seven balls for 72 yards and no scores. Wilson's only got two career touchdowns but his experience would be very valuable to the Razorbacks with their depth issue. According to PFF, he's very effective in pass blocking, thought rarely used, and his run blocking leaves something to be desired. His run blocking grades have improved from 49.1 in 2017 to 58.2 in 2019. Coach Cooper and Wilson follow each other on Twitter and fellow Tennessee native Trey Knox recently tweeted at Wilson, telling him to "pull up."

• Carl Tucker (6-2, 248): Chasing a sixth year of eligibility due to an injury that sidelined him after four games in the 2017 season, Carl Tucker was a consistent performer for the Tar Heels but entered the transfer portal on December 29th. Tucker played in every game in 2016 after redshirting his first season in Chapel Hill. He had nine catches for 130 yards and a touchdown as a redshirt freshman, six catches for 100 yards before his injury sophomore year, added 16 receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns in 2018 and five catches for 54 yards and a score in 2019. If granted his medical redshirt, Tucker would be bringing over 1,300 snaps-worth of experience. Jon Cooper has also swapped follows on Twitter with Tucker. Tucker has visited Alabama and Florida State. He does not have any other plans scheduled at this time. He has also started hearing from Tennessee.

