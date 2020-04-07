Top priorities for the Razorbacks' 2021 recruiting class
Ask head coach Sam Pittman or Arkansas recruiting director Joshua Thompson what the Hogs' priorities are in the 2021 class and they'll probably say every position is a priority–and they are–but graduations after the 2020 season will have some positions more bare than others.
The Razorbacks need to recruit consistently in the top 25 classes year in and year out if they hope to regain a competitive edge in the SEC West. Arkansas accomplished that feat in 2019 but struggled to get close in 2020 with an extremely condensed recruiting period in Pittman's first months in Fayetteville.
Here's a look at four positions where Arkansas needs big recruiting wins in 2021:
Quarterback
Returning Scholarship QBs:
Feleipe Franks (?)
John Stephen Jones
KJ Jefferson
Malik Hornsby
Arkansas may or may not get Feleipe Franks for a sixth year depending on whether he wants to apply for a medical redshirt for his 2019 season at Florida, but if Franks does not return, the Hogs will have just three returning scholarship quarterbacks. Quarterback isn't a top priority just for numbers' sake, most teams take at least one per recruiting class, but with the Hogs' bad luck with quarterbacks the last few seasons, it's critical to get SEC-caliber quarterbacks committed to keep the competition level high.
The Razorbacks have made their priorities known at quarterback in the 2021 class, offering 10 from three different states–they just have to close the deal. Texas dual-threat Kaidon Salter appears to be the leader in the pack as he was the first to visit this spring and he's already made plans to officially visit. The Hogs will have stiff competition for Salter who cut a top 11 with Baylor, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn and more, but they're in a solid top-5 spot for now.
Running Back
