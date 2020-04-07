Ask head coach Sam Pittman or Arkansas recruiting director Joshua Thompson what the Hogs' priorities are in the 2021 class and they'll probably say every position is a priority–and they are–but graduations after the 2020 season will have some positions more bare than others.

The Razorbacks need to recruit consistently in the top 25 classes year in and year out if they hope to regain a competitive edge in the SEC West. Arkansas accomplished that feat in 2019 but struggled to get close in 2020 with an extremely condensed recruiting period in Pittman's first months in Fayetteville.

Here's a look at four positions where Arkansas needs big recruiting wins in 2021: