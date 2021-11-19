Tough task awaits Hogs as they face No. 2 Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas has not won a game at Bryant-Denny Stadium since doing so in double overtime in 2003. When the Hogs take on Alabama this Saturday, it might take a battle like that one to tame the Tide.

The Razorbacks have run the gauntlet with one of the nation’s toughest schedules. In Week 5, they traveled to Athens, Ga., and fell 37-0 at the hands of now-No. 1 Georgia. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said that game helped prepare the Hogs for Alabama.

“Hopefully we learned some things from that game,” Pittman said. “Now we're kind of veterans of playing a lot of really good teams. We're not just coming off the unbelievable win against the No. 7 team in the country against A&M. We have a little bit more veteran about us.”

The tough schedule helps, but the Crimson Tide are still a juggernaut of a team. They might not have the amount of first-round draft picks that they’ve had in the past few years, but the Tide still have two legitimate Heisman contenders.

One of those Heisman contenders is sophomore quarterback Bryce Young, who ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 3,025 passing yards and leads the conference with 33 touchdown passes. Pittman said Young presents a real problem for the Razorback defense.