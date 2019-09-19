FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be without a projected starter when it takes the field against an opponent for the first time this school year.

Braydon Webb, a transfer from Grayson J.C. in Texas, got hurt in practice Wednesday and head coach Dave Van Horn said he’ll be held out of Friday’s scrimmage against Oklahoma.

“He dove in left-center, made a really nice catch yesterday and kind of jammed his shoulder,” Van Horn said. “Had an MRI this morning and it’s clear - had some swelling, having a little trouble lifting it right now.”

The hope is that Webb will only miss a week or so and return in time to play in the Razorbacks’ second scrimmage, a trip to Oklahoma State on Oct. 12.

Although he was a first-team NJCAA All-American as an infielder, Webb had established himself as a starter in left field during the first few weeks of fall practice.

Webb hit .450 with 14 home runs and 66 RBIs in 55 games last season at Grayson. He also has some speed, as evidenced with 18 steals in 20 attempts and six triples.

With him out, Van Horn said he has a few options to play in left field Friday. The first name he mentioned was Bryce Matthews, a true freshman from Colorado who is swinging the ball really well.

“He’s still got a ways to go in some other aspects of the game,” Van Horn said. “But if you’re just talking about offensively, he probably deserves to be out there as much as anyone.”

Two returning players could also see action in left field. Curtis Washington Jr. will “definitely play,” Van Horn said. The rising sophomore has been playing solid defense, but is a little behind where he’d like at the plate. It’s the opposite for fellow rising sophomore Trey Harris, who is hitting better than last year, but has always struggled defensively.