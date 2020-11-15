HawgBeat takes a look at several records and milestones Arkansas players have achieved or are approaching through seven games in 2020…

Fantastic Franks

~With another 250 against Florida, Franks now has 1,678 passing yards this season. Despite having played only seven games - and all against SEC foes - that already ranks 19th on the UA single-season list. He has a great shot at putting together the 15th 2,000-yard season in school history, as he needs just 322 more yards.

~Despite this being his first - and likely only - season at Arkansas, those 1,678 passing yards also already rank 20th on the UA’s all-time list. He needs 294 more yards to surpass Robby Hampton and Greg Thomas and move into 18th place. If he maintains his season average of 239.7 yards per game, he’d also jump Ron Calcagni to rank 17th.\

~After throwing two to Mike Woods on Saturday, Franks now has 16 touchdown passes this season. He needs two more to crack the single-season top-10 list at Arkansas. He’s on pace to throw about 23 touchdowns during the regular season, which would be the seventh most by an Arkansas player in a single season.