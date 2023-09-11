FAYETTEVILLE - Arkansas defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat earned recognition from the SEC office this week for his performance in the Razorbacks’ 28-6 win over Kent State this weekend.

The league named Jeffcoat — a transfer from Missouri — Defensive Lineman of the Week on Monday following an effort that featured two tackles for loss and a career-high 1.5 sacks.

Jeffcoat also recorded three total tackles in the win and helped hold the Golden Flashes to just 26 total rushing yards, the fewest by an Arkansas opponent since New Mexico State (11) in 2017.

"We just took a look at ourselves and we definitely have to play harder," Jeffcoat said Saturday. "We’ve got to grind up and keep going. Everything one day at a time, trust the system. Basically just called on us to play harder. We are going to come along."

Jeffcoat is the first Razorback to be recognized by the SEC in the 2023 season.