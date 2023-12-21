Another night, another high-scoring output for Arkansas Razorbacks guard Tramon Mark.

In 35 minutes of game action, Mark scored a team-high 25 points to help the Hogs defeat Abilene Christian 83-73. The Houston transfer added 11 rebounds and two assists in the win to earn his first career double-double.

"Get him the game ball for the offensive rebounds," head coach Eric Musselman said after the game. "We would probably have a cake for him tomorrow if we actually practiced to celebrate. Not just one offensive rebound, but two."

Not only did Mark score at will against the Wildcats, but he was efficient in doing so. He shot 9-14 from the field (64.3%), 2-2 from beyond the arch and 5-6 from the charity stripe.

"Well, watching him on film is way different in person," Arkansas guard Keyon Menifield said after the game. "In person, I tried to guard him out there and it was like, ‘Ah.’ It’s really nothing you can do, especially if he gets his shot off, so he’s amazing to play with."