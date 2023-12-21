Tramon Mark's double-double leads Razorbacks against Abilene Christian
Another night, another high-scoring output for Arkansas Razorbacks guard Tramon Mark.
In 35 minutes of game action, Mark scored a team-high 25 points to help the Hogs defeat Abilene Christian 83-73. The Houston transfer added 11 rebounds and two assists in the win to earn his first career double-double.
"Get him the game ball for the offensive rebounds," head coach Eric Musselman said after the game. "We would probably have a cake for him tomorrow if we actually practiced to celebrate. Not just one offensive rebound, but two."
Not only did Mark score at will against the Wildcats, but he was efficient in doing so. He shot 9-14 from the field (64.3%), 2-2 from beyond the arch and 5-6 from the charity stripe.
"Well, watching him on film is way different in person," Arkansas guard Keyon Menifield said after the game. "In person, I tried to guard him out there and it was like, ‘Ah.’ It’s really nothing you can do, especially if he gets his shot off, so he’s amazing to play with."
Including the win against Abilene Christian, Mark is averaging 16.9 points per game while shooting 54.9% from the field and 42.8% from three-point range, and he's also led the team in scoring on five occasions. He said he believes this game should help the team's mindset heading into break.
"We know we had to come out and win the game," Mark said after the game. "We had to come out and play hard and show we are a better team than what we’ve been showing. I think it was a good game and the right direction for us going into the break."
Up next, Arkansas (8-4) will take on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2) inside Bud Walton Arena on Dec. 30. The game is set to tip off at 4:00 p.m. and will broadcast on the SEC Network.