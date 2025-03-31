Arkansas set for 3-week stretch ahead of spring game

The 2025 edition of the Arkansas football Red-White Spring Game is less than three weeks away from getting underway at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, April 19, at 1 p.m. CT.

Sixth-year head coach Sam Pittman's squad already has six spring practices in the books and HawgBeat was in attendance for each one to provide readers with the latest intel from the practice fields. Following a week off for spring break, the Hogs are set to return to practice Tuesday afternoon.

Arkansas took the field for its first spring practice March 10 with the focus less on returning faces such as quarterback Taylen Green and linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr., and more on newcomers such as Fresno State transfer receiver Raylen Sharpe and Oregon transfer offensive tackle Shaq McCroy.

Since then, the team has practiced five more times whether inside the Walker Pavilion or on the grass inside Razorback Stadium.

Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino is working with a new-look offensive line, a brand-new wide receiver room and more new weapons in the backfield for his second-year quarterback. Defensive coordinator Travis Williams seems to have a solid corps of linebackers and the secondary has come along, but there's still plenty of work to be done.

Over the next three weeks, the Razorbacks will keep a consistent schedule of practicing Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The third Saturday will be the final "practice" on April 19 in the form of the spring game, which is expected to remain as a glorified practice format and not a real game.

Gates to Razorback Stadium are set to open at noon for the spring game, which will begin at 1 p.m. CT. Admission to the game is free of charge and there will be an autograph session presented by the Arkansas Edge NIL collective on the north concourse after the game.

The spring will be part of an eventful Saturday with the softball team hosting Colorado State at 10:30 a.m. at Bogle Park and the baseball team hosting Texas A&M at 4:30 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium.