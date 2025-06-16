Arkansas continues to host official visitors as dead period nears

The Arkansas Razorbacks hosted 2026 football official visitors for the third weekend in a row with the dead period just a week away from going into effect. In all, 10 players made it to campus.

Muscle Shoals (Ala.) three-star safety Keivay Foster couldn't keep his college plans to himself much longer after leaving Fayetteville and became the 21st commitment for the '26 class Sunday night.

A little earlier in the day, Arkansas picked up commit No. 20 from three-star Grayson (Ga.) defensive tackle Cam McGee, who visited The Hill the weekend of June 7-9.

Arkansas' 2026 class ranks 13th nationally and fourth in the SEC.

Arkansas will host one more round of visitors this upcoming weekend before the dead period goes into effect on June 23 and will conclude on July 31.