WATCH: Dave Van Horn previews Murray State matchup in CWS

Hear from Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn as he met with the media Sunday to preview the Diamond Hogs' matchup against Murray State in the College World Series.
The Razorbacks' 2026 class now sits at 21.
Arkansas received its 20th 2026 commitment on Sunday.
Updates, reactions and banter from Day 3 of the College World Series.
Latest news on one of Arkansas' top-rated 2026 commitments.
