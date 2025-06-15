Advertisement
Published Jun 15, 2025
WATCH: Dave Van Horn previews Murray State matchup in CWS
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Hear from Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn as he met with the media Sunday to preview the Diamond Hogs' matchup against Murray State in the College World Series.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

