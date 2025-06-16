How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs Murray St (College World Series)

OMAHA – The No. 3 overall national seed Arkansas Razorbacks (48-14) will play with their season on the line against the Murray State Racers (44-16) on Monday in a College World Series elimination game at Charles Schwab Field.

Sophomore righty reliever Gabe Gaeckle's best performance of his career (6 IP and 10 K, both career highs) Saturday against LSU was not enough as future MLB Top 10 pick Kade Anderson shut down the Razorbacks' powerful offense to hand the Hogs their first loss, 4-1, of the NCAA Tournament.

Murray State is looking to continue the Cinderella magic in its first-ever appearance in the College World Series after a comeback rally against UCLA fell short.

Arkansas will start junior right-hander Gage Wood and while it has not officially been confirmed as of this publication, the Racers expect to trot out senior righty Isaac Silva. Wood had a career outing in the second of two Fayetteville Regional wins over Creighton (6 IP, 13 K), but lasted only 3 1/3 innings in the Super Regional-clinching win over Tennessee.

Silva, a Troy University transfer, was selected first-team All-MVC, but has struggled in the NCAA Tournament. In three starts spanning 13 2/3 innings, Silva has been tagged for 16 runs, 15 of them earned, while allowing 13 hits, 4 walks and struck out 12 batters.

The Razorbacks hold an 8-0 all-time advantage over the Racers and all of those games were played in Fayetteville. Arkansas swept at George Cole Field in 1986 in two games, plus the Razorbacks swept Murray in a three-game series during both the 2021 and 2024 seasons.

First pitch between the Hogs and Racers is set for 1 p.m. CT and will be aired on ESPN.

Below are details on how to watch Monday's matchup between Arkansas and Murray State, plus the starting pitchers, along with betting odds and player props via BetSaracen.