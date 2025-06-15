Advertisement
Published Jun 15, 2025
Arkansas gets second commitment of the day from 2026 safety
circle avatar
Kyle Sutherland  •  HawgBeat
Publisher

Arkansas gained its second commitment of the day and 21st for the 2026 class when Muscle Shoals (Ala.) safety Keivay Foster announced his decision on social media Sunday night.

The Razorbacks also received a commitment from defensive tackle Cam Mcgee earlier in the day.

Advertisement

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

The 6-foot-3, 188 pound three-star prospect is fresh off of an official visit to The Hill this weekend. Along with Arkansas, Foster owns offers from Mississippi State, Missouri, North Alabama, South Alabama and Troy.

The Razorbacks' 2026 class remains at No. 13 overall nationally with the addition of Foster, good enough for fourth in the SEC behind Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**