Arkansas gets second commitment of the day from 2026 safety

Arkansas gained its second commitment of the day and 21st for the 2026 class when Muscle Shoals (Ala.) safety Keivay Foster announced his decision on social media Sunday night.
The Razorbacks also received a commitment from defensive tackle Cam Mcgee earlier in the day.
The 6-foot-3, 188 pound three-star prospect is fresh off of an official visit to The Hill this weekend. Along with Arkansas, Foster owns offers from Mississippi State, Missouri, North Alabama, South Alabama and Troy.
The Razorbacks' 2026 class remains at No. 13 overall nationally with the addition of Foster, good enough for fourth in the SEC behind Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU.