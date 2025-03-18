Advertisement
Published Mar 18, 2025
WATCH: Video from Arkansas' 5th spring practice
circle avatar
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
Publisher
Twitter
@ChoateMason

Watch six minutes of video from Arkansas football's fifth spring practice of 2025 inside the Walker Pavilion in Fayetteville.

Visit our homepage for more coverage of the Hogs' spring football practices.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**