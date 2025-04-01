How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Grambling State

The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (26-3, 8-1 SEC) will face Grambling State (10-16, 6-3 SWAC) in a midweek bout for the second time this season Tuesday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Home to the Seattle Mariners' Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers, CHI St. Vincent Field has been kind to the Diamond Hogs in recent seasons. Arkansas is 5-1 in the Natural State's capital city since 2017, with two wins over Grambling State and the only loss coming to Lipscomb in 2023.

Coach Dave Van Horn described his ideal forecast for the game against the Tigers following Arkansas' Game 3 victory over Vanderbilt on Sunday.

"It would be nice if there was a nice west or northwest wind (in Dickey-Stephens Park) because if it's out of the south in baseball lingo, it's a graveyard," Van Horn said. "You can't hit it out of there hardly. It is what it is. It's the same for both teams."

Starting for the Razorbacks will be sophomore right-hander Tate McGuire, who sports a 3.97 ERA in 11.1 IP this season. He's racked up nine strikeouts, three walks and eight hits allowed in that span. This will be the second time McGuire has faced the Tigers, as he allowed an earned run on three hits in one inning against Grambling State as a freshman a year ago.

"I enjoy going to Little Rock," Van Horn said. "Fans down there, they get super excited to come watch us play and they have a good time before the game, during the game and probably till they close concession stands after the seventh inning, to be honest with you. It’ll be good for our guys"

Arkansas owns a 12-0 all-time advantage over Grambling State, and the 13th matchup between both programs Tuesday will be the 14th game the Hogs have played at Dickey-Stephens Park.

With a home SEC series against Missouri on deck, Van Horn said the team may not take everybody on the midweek trip to central Arkansas.

"We'll probably leave some of our starting pitchers home," Van Horn said. "Anybody that is maybe not available, unless they just really want to go. Go down there and get there early, pre-game, play and come on back. Then get ready for SEC play."

