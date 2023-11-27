FAYETTEVILLE — The last time the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) stepped on the hardwood, junior guard Tramon Mark led the team with 34 points in an 87-72 loss to North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena on Paradise Island, Bahamas.

With 1:12 to play in the second half, Mark went up for a layup, fell down hard and hurt his back. He eventually had to be taken off the court on a stretcher and he was taken to a local hospital, where he was later released Friday.

Mark was able to travel back with the team Saturday, but it sounds like it wasn't the easiest travel day.

"Left the hotel at roughly 6 a.m., got back at roughly 3:00," head coach Eric Musselman said Monday. "That’s a long travel day that should have been a three-hour flight but turned into, we could have gone to Europe and Stockton. For whatever reason, to-and-from, we got to Maui quicker. Let’s put it like that, both days traveling.

"But T-Mark was in a wheelchair on the travel day. Danyelle and I went and visited him Sunday night just to check on him. He’s gotten tests done. MRIs done. Obviously he had the stuff done in The Bahamas, but he’s still being evaluated."

A team spokesperson mentioned Monday that Mark's status for Wednesday's matchup against Duke is truly up in the air. He's not doubtful, probable, in, out or anything of that nature. He's just still being evaluated at this point in time.

"There’s a spine specialist coming in today at 2:00," Musselman said. "Tried to get him in the underwater treadmill just to get him to walk a little bit and get a little loose. I just gave you everything that I can give you. We don’t question at all that whenever he’s able to play, whenever that is, he’s going to be anxious to play. As soon as his body is able to play, I have no doubt that he’ll be in uniform, whenever that is."

Mark leads Arkansas with 18.4 points per game through seven games this season. He's also averaging 2.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 steals per contest.