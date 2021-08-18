 Arkansas' transfer defensive linemen have climbed the depth chart in camp - John Ridgeway, Tre Williams, Markell Utsey
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-18 14:28:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Transfer D-linemen have climbed the depth chart in camp

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Markell Utsey is one of three transfer defensive linemen on Arkansas' roster in 2021.
Markell Utsey is one of three transfer defensive linemen on Arkansas' roster in 2021. (Arkansas Athletics)

**2021 FALL CAMP HQ**

FAYETTEVILLE — Before the start of fall camp, all three defensive linemen Arkansas signed out of the portal this offseason were on the outside looking in at the two-deep.

Head coach Sam Pittman listed eight different players ahead of them earlier this month, but John Ridgeway, Tre Williams and Markell Utsey have quickly risen up the depth chart.

All three are firmly entrenched in the two-deep, Pittman confirmed last week, and it seems like they’re all pushing for a starting job. Whether they’ve been working on their three- or four-man fronts, the Razorbacks have included Ridgeway, Williams and Utsey in the first unit each of the last three practices, but that is far from set in stone.

"It's an experiment and rotation,” defensive line coach Jermial Ashley said after Wednesday’s practice. “We're just rotating guys just to try to look for different matchups and just see who we got to go to battle with."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}