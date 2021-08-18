Transfer D-linemen have climbed the depth chart in camp

FAYETTEVILLE — Before the start of fall camp, all three defensive linemen Arkansas signed out of the portal this offseason were on the outside looking in at the two-deep.

Head coach Sam Pittman listed eight different players ahead of them earlier this month, but John Ridgeway, Tre Williams and Markell Utsey have quickly risen up the depth chart.

All three are firmly entrenched in the two-deep, Pittman confirmed last week, and it seems like they’re all pushing for a starting job. Whether they’ve been working on their three- or four-man fronts, the Razorbacks have included Ridgeway, Williams and Utsey in the first unit each of the last three practices, but that is far from set in stone.

"It's an experiment and rotation,” defensive line coach Jermial Ashley said after Wednesday’s practice. “We're just rotating guys just to try to look for different matchups and just see who we got to go to battle with."