Transfer tight end planning Arkansas visit

Last year's embarrassing loss to Missouri should be plenty of motivation for Arkansas this week.
Johnell Davis and Karter Knox filled up the box score in the Razorbacks' win over Maryland-Eastern Shore.
Takeaways from the Hogs' 109-35 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday night.
The Razorbacks came, saw and conquered in epic fashion against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Monday night.
Chin Coleman, players postgame press conference after the Arkansas Razorbacks 109-3 win over UMES on Monday.
