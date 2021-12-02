Transfer Tracker: Arkansas will face several former Hogs in 2021-22

Ethan Henderson - Texas A&M

Stats: 8 games/0 start, 17.4 min., 2.6 pts. (58.8% FG, 20.0% FT), 3.1 reb., 1.1 stl.

In three seasons at Arkansas, Henderson showed glimpses of potential, but never found a steady spot in the rotation. His most playing time came as a sophomore in 2019-20, when he appeared in 20 games, including six starts, and averaged 9.2 minutes. Following a second season under Musselman, Henderson entered the portal and remained the SEC by landing at Texas A&M. Through his first eight games with the Aggies, he’s been one of their top players off the bench in terms of minutes, but is still averaging only 2.6 points and 3.1 rebounds in 17.4 minutes. Henderson will face his former team twice next month, first in College Station on Jan. 8 and then in Fayetteville on Jan. 22.

Abayomi Iyiola - Hofstra

Stats: 4 games/3 starts, 18.8 min., 6.0 pts. (70.6% FG), 7.0 reb.,

Originally a transfer from Stetson, Iyiola had to sit out his first year at Arkansas and then a torn ACL sidelined him for nearly all of last year, but he did managed to get on the court for two minutes at the end of a blowout win at South Carolina. After the season, he entered the portal again and landed at Hofstra. He started the season with an 11-rebound performance in an overtime loss to Houston, but missed four games - presumably because of injury - before returning to the floor for four minutes off the bench against Princeton on Wednesday. Iyiola will get an opportunity to face his former team when Hofstra plays Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on Dec. 18.

Vance Jackson Jr. - East Carolina

Stats: 8 games/8 starts, 23.7 min., 9.1 pts. (36.4% FG, 39.0% 3PT, 56.3% FT), 4.9 reb., 1.3 ast.

A former top-100 recruit, Jackson began his career at UConn and spent a few years at New Mexico before ending up at Arkansas. However, he didn’t live up to expectations with the Razorbacks, averaging just 3.8 points in 11.6 minutes. Instead of beginning his professional career like Arkansas’ other graduate transfers, Jackson decided to use his extra year of eligibility from COVID by entering the portal again. East Carolina is his fourth school in six years and he seems to have regained his 3-point stroke, as he’s 16 of 41 (39.0%) from beyond the arc through eight games.

*Akol Mawein - Oklahoma

Stats: 4 games/0 starts, 3.5 min., 1.0 pts. (2/3 FG), 1.5 reb.

Although he’s not technically a transfer, we included Mawein in this piece because he did sign with the Razorbacks. The JUCO transfer was let out of his NLI, though, and instead followed former assistant coach David Patrick to Oklahoma. He’s appeared in just four of eight games with the Sooners, playing a total of 14 minutes and scoring four points. Arkansas will get a closer look at Mawein when it plays Oklahoma in Tulsa on Dec. 11.

Desi Sills - Arkansas State

Stats: 6 games/6 starts, 28.0 min., 13.8 pts. (44.3% FG, 15.0% 3PT, 66.7% FT), 2.8 reb., 2.0 ast., 2.3 stl.

In three seasons with the Razorbacks, Sills was a key player and mostly beloved by the fan base for his style of play. He made 47 career starts, including 24 as a sophomore in 2019-20, when he averaged 10.6 points in 31.2 minutes. However, Sills’ playing time dipped in his second season under Musselman and he opted to transfer. He originally announced he’d stay in the SEC by heading to Auburn, but eventually ended up back in his hometown of Jonesboro, transferring to Arkansas State. Overcoming a scary moment in the team’s instrasquad preseason scrimmage that put him in the hospital, Sills has started every game and is the Red Wolves’ leading scorer at 13.8 points per game.

Bryson Morehead - Texas-Permian Basin (DII)

Stats: 2 games/0 starts, 2.0 min., 0 pts. (0/1 FG, 0/1 3PT)

A walk-on from Katy, Texas, Morehead appeared in three games as a freshman at Arkansas last season. He entered the portal and landed at UT-Permian Basin, a Division II school in his home state. Through the Falcons’ first five games, Morehead has played a total of four minutes across two appearances.

Emeka Obukwelu - Northeastern State (DII)

Stats: 6 games/6 starts, 29.7 min., 19.8 pts. (56.8% FG, 28.6% 3PT, 81.0% FT), 10.8 reb., 1.7 ast.

Taking advantage of the NCAA’s pandemic-related eligibility relief, Obukwelu - who spent three years at Arkansas as a walk-on after beginning his career at Division III UT-Tyler - decided to transfer down a level and play his sixth season of college ball at Northeastern State, a Division II program in Oklahoma. Through six games, the 6-foot-8 forward has been dominant for the RiverHawks, leading the team in scoring at 19.8 points per game and averaging a double-double with 10.8 rebounds. Not included in those stats was a solid 12-point, 6-rebound performance against Tulsa in an exhibition game.