With Arkansas in an open week, HawgBeat takes a look around the country at how former Razorbacks have fared at their new schools…

Courtre Alexander - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JUCO)

After redshirting during his lone season with the Razorbacks, the 6-foot-5 defensive end transferred to a junior college in his home state. Through five games, he has 11 total tackles, including three for loss and one sack.

*Austin Aune - North Texas

The former minor league baseball player spent just one semester at Arkansas before leaving for North Texas. Now in his second season with the Mean Green, Aune is listed as the co-backup with fellow redshirt freshman Jason Bean. However, it seems like he’s third string because he’s attempted only one pass - a 13-yard completion - and played just nine snaps, compared to 7-of-13 passing in 30 snaps by Bean. They are backing up talented senior Mason Fine.

Jarrod Barnes - Central Arkansas (FCS)

Although he isn’t listed on the depth chart and has yet to record any statistics, Barnes got on the field for the first time in UCA’s last game - a road trip to FBS Hawaii. He did not travel for the Bears’ Week 1 win at FBS Western Kentucky because of a concussion.

Chevin Calloway - SMU

The Mustangs have converted Calloway to a safety - he played cornerback at Arkansas - and he is listed as a backup on the depth chart. Appearing in four games during SMU’s 5-0 start, he’s made nine tackles, including one assisted tackle for loss. Calloway hasn’t played much, only 87 snaps, and he’s struggled when on the field, posting the lowest grade (46.6) on SMU’s defense among players with at least five snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Daytrieon Dean - Abilene Christian (FCS)

Now a senior, Dean is listed as a tight end on the Wildcats’ roster. He played defensive end for the Razorbacks and the last two years at Abilene Christian. Despite appearing in three of five games, Dean has yet to record any statistics.

*Tobias Enlow - Central Arkansas (FCS)

Although listed as a second-team wide receiver on UCA’s latest depth chart, Enlow - a walk-on at Arkansas - has yet to see the field for the Bears.

Billy Ferrell - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JUCO)

An in-state product who chose the Razorbacks over Alabama and others, Ferrell never saw the field during his redshirt season in 2018. Now at a junior college, the defensive tackle from Fordyce has been quite productive for the Golden Norse. In five games, he is tied for third on the team with 26 tackles, including four for loss and one sack. Ferrell also has two pass breakups.

Kyrei Fisher - Oregon State

Eligible to play for the first time since leaving Arkansas, Fisher missed Oregon State’s game against Stanford because of a quad injury. However, head coach Jonathan Smith told the media last week that “moving forward, he’s got a chance to help us.”

Will Gragg - Pitt

Listed as the second-team tight end on Pitt’s depth chart, Gragg has actually played more snaps than starter Nakia Griffin-Stewart and also has more catches. He has 11 receptions for 71 yards, compared to Griffin-Stewart’s eight for 81. It’s also worth noting that Gragg is much better protecting the quarterback, earning a 77.3 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

*Tyler Hall - Stephen F. Austin (FCS)

A walk-on offensive lineman at Arkansas, Hall has yet to appear in a game for the Lumberjacks.

Korey Hernandez - Eastern Michigan

Back in the FBS after a one-year stint in JUCO, Hernandez is Eastern Illinois’ backup free safety, but he’s still played more than 100 snaps through four games. He’s made three tackles, including one for loss, and came down with a big interception late in the third quarter of the Eagles’ 34-31 win over Illinois earlier this month. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s Eastern Illinois’ third best defensive player, with a 69.6 grade.

Alexy Jean-Baptiste - FIU

Jean-Baptiste must sit out this season after transferring to FIU from Arkansas.

Cole Kelley - Southeastern Louisiana (FCS)

Kelley was unable to beat out returning starter and senior Chason Virgil, who led the Southland Conference in passing last season, for the starting job, but he’s still getting playing time for the Lions, who are ranked 19th in the FCS. On the season, he is 10 of 15 passing (66.7 percent) for 153 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, while also rushing 20 times for 61 yards and one score.

Splitting time with Virgil in the opener, Kelley threw a pair of touchdowns in Southeastern Louisiana’s upset of FCS No. 6 Jacksonville State. He also had a key second-half touchdown pass in a win over Lamar and accounted for two scores - one on the ground and one through the air - in a win over Northwestern State.

Giovanni LaFrance - Nicholls (FCS)

Listed as the Colonels’ backup middle linebacker, LaFrance has appeared in all four games this season and has three tackles. That total includes 1.5 tackles for loss. Nicholls is currently ranked 15th in the FCS, with both of its losses coming against FBS foes.

Derrick Munson - Nicholls (FCS)

After running with the first team during the spring, Munson never practiced in fall camp and is no longer on the team. His eligibility was up in the air when head coach Tim Rebowe met with the media at Southland Conference media days over the summer because of academic reasons. He had been expected to step in as the Colonels’ starting nickel back.

It’s also worth mentioning that Pitt quarterback Ricky Town stepped away from football following the 2018 season despite having another year of eligibility remaining and Montana State (FCS) running back Maleek Barkley left the team in January. HawgBeat was unable to find if Barkley found a new team or not.

Jonathan Nance - Missouri

Starting all four of Missouri’s games this season, Nance burst onto the scene with a two-touchdown performance in the season-opening loss to Wyoming, but he followed that up with just one catch in each of the next two games, against West Virginia and Southeast Missouri State. He did bounce back with a four-reception, 60-yard showing in the Tigers’ SEC opener against South Carolina.

For the season, Nance has nine catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns. His 58.3 receiving grade from Pro Football Focus ranks 48th out of 55 SEC receivers with at least 10 targets.

*Tyler Pennington - Illinois State (FCS)

A walk-on linebacker for the Razorbacks, Pennington is now listed as a running back on Illinois State’s roster. He has yet to appear in a game this season.

LaMichael Pettway - Iowa State

Among all of Arkansas’ transfers, Pettway is arguably having the best season. He’s caught 13 passes for 173 yards and a team-high three touchdowns while starting all four games for the Cyclones. Two of his scores came in a three-overtime win over Northern Iowa in the opener, including one in the second overtime period. The other came in the rivalry game against Iowa, when he caught five passes for 83 yards.

*Carson Proctor - Miami (Fla.)

A walk-on at Arkansas, Proctor spent one year in junior college before reuniting with Dan Enos as a walk-on at Miami. Not surprisingly, he has yet to appear in a game for the Hurricanes.

Ty Storey - Western Kentucky

The most attention any of these transfers are getting from Arkansas fans belong to Storey because it looks like he’ll get a chance for revenge this season - much like North Texas’ Cole Hedlund last year. Western Kentucky visits Fayetteville for a non-conference game on Nov. 9.

Storey actually lost the quarterback battle coming out of fall camp, but a season-ending broken foot injury to Steven Duncan gave him the starting job beginning this past Saturday. Getting his first meaningful reps since leaving Arkansas, he completed 15 of 24 passes (62.5 percent) for 189 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner early in the fourth quarter of the 20-13 victory over UAB. It’s clear the Hilltoppers’ offense is going to run through him moving forward, as he also led the team in carries for the game and gained 40 yards on 11 non-sack attempts, an average of 3.6 yards per rush. The performance earned him an impressive 77.4 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Maleek Williams - FIU

Like Jean-Baptiste, Williams must sit out this season after transferring to FIU from Arkansas.

*Walk-on at Arkansas