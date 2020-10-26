College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

HawgBeat takes a look at several former Arkansas players who have transferred to other schools…

*walk-on at Arkansas

*Austin Aune - North Texas

2020 Stats: 76 of 137 (55.5%), 1,233 yards, 8 TD, 4 INT; 18 carries, 12 yards, 1 TD

The former minor league baseball player spent just one semester at Arkansas before leaving for North Texas. Now in his third season with the Mean Green, Aune - who originally signed with TCU out of high school - came off the bench in the first two games of 2020 before starting the last three.

However, the 27-year-old quarterback - the oldest in the FBS - was benched after the first quarter in North Texas’ last game, as he turned the ball over on three of the first four drives of the game (two interceptions, one fumble).

Jarrod Barnes - Central Arkansas (FCS)

2020 Stats: 12 receptions, 77 yards

Playing for one of only a handful of FCS teams that are in action this fall, Barnes caught 12 passes for 77 yards in UCA’s first four games this fall, but hasn’t played in the last three games. Most of his production came in the Bears’ showdown with FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, as he had six receptions for 54 yards in that close loss.

Chevin Calloway - SMU

2020 Stats: 17 tackles (9 solo), 2 TFL, 1 fumble recovery

A top-100 recruit in the Class of 2017, Calloway is in his second season at SMU - which is in his hometown of Dallas. After converting from cornerback to safety and serving as a backup last year, he is a starter for the Mustangs this season. However, he has struggled. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s missed eight tackles and has allowed two touchdowns in coverage. That’s earned him a 50.6 overall grade, which ranks 126th out of 144 FBS safeties who’ve played at least 200 snaps this season.

Collin Clay - Oklahoma State

2020 Stats: N/A

Part of the Razorbacks’ highly touted 2019 signing class, Clay was one of three four-star defensive ends in the group. He appeared in all but one games a true freshman, finishing with 17 tackles on 292 defensive snaps, but ultimately decided to transfer closer to home after the coaching change at Arkansas. Clay received immediate eligibility from the NCAA, but will miss this season because of a torn ACL suffered in preseason camp.

*Tobias Enlow - Central Arkansas (FCS)

2020 Stats: 9 receptions, 101 yards

A former walk-on at Arkansas, Enlow transferred to UCA and has been a reserve wide receiver for the Bears. This season, he’s caught nine passes for 101 yards, with his yardage total ranking fourth on the team. On UCA’s most recent depth chart, Enlow is listed as a second-team wide receiver.

Kyrei Fisher - Oregon State

2020 Stats: N/A

As a member of the Pac-12, Oregon State won’t begin its season until Nov. 7. Based on early reports from preseason camp, it sounds like Fisher is competing for a spot in the Beavers’ two-deep as an inside linebacker.

Grayson Gunter - Southern Miss

2020 Stats: 5 receptions, 51 yards

Gunter has started four of the Golden Eagles’ five games this season and caught five passes for 51 yards, but he has not played particularly well. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s dropped two passes and struggled in pass blocking (52.2 grade) and run blocking (44.8 grade). That gives him a 40.0 overall grade, which ranks dead last among FBS tight ends with at least 10 targets.

Chase Hayden - East Carolina

2020 Stats: 16 carries, 62 yards; 1 reception, 31 yards; 1 kickoff return, 4 yards

A graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining, Hayden appeared in East Carolina’s first three games of the year. He played 47 total offensive snaps over the first two games of the year and ran for 62 yards on 16 carries, plus caught one pass for 31 yards, before playing only special teams in the third game. With his playing time decreasing, the Memphis native and former four-star recruit decided to opt out of the rest of the 2020 season.

Korey Hernandez - Eastern Michigan

2020 Stats: N/A

As a member of the MAC, Eastern Michigan won’t begin its season until Nov. 4. After being a backup last season, Hernandez could see his role expand this year.

T.Q. Jackson - SMU

2020 Stats: 4 punt returns, minus-4 yards; 1 kickoff return, 8 yards

Another member of Arkansas’ touted 2019 class, the former four-star wide receiver didn’t play much last season. The speedster appeared in three games and caught just one pass for two yards before deciding to transfer to SMU in his home state of Texas during the offseason. Jackson was granted immediate eligibility a couple of games into the season. Although he’s played only two offensive snaps, the Mustangs tried getting the speedster on the field on special teams, but he muffed a punt against Tulane and his lone kickoff return gained just eight yards.

Alexy Jean-Baptiste - FIU

2020 Stats: 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 sack

This was expected to be a breakout season for Jean-Baptiste and he got off to a great start, notching two tackles (including a sack) within his first 14 snaps of FIU’s season opener, but he went down with an injury and hasn’t played in either of the Panthers’ last two games.

Jordan Jones - Cincinnati

2020 Stats: 3 receptions, 33 yards

Despite being listed as a third-teamer on Cincinnati’s depth chart, Jones has played the fifth-most offensive snaps among wide receivers on the team. However, he’s been targeted with passes only five times - three of which he’s caught for 33 yards. Each reception has resulted in a first down, with one in each of the Bearcats’ last three games.

Silas Robinson - Texas State

2020 Stats: N/A

Transferring to Texas State to be closer to home and an ailing grandmother, Robinson submitted a waiver for immediate eligibility at Texas State. However, it was apparently denied, as Robinson has yet to appear in a game for the Bobcats.

Nick Starkel - San Jose State

2020 Stats: 22 of 29 (75.9%), 226 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

It’s still crazy to think that he transferred to San Jose State - the team that intercepted him five times last season - but after one game, it seems like a good move. Starkel competed 22 of 29 passes for 226 yards - a total he exceeded just twice at Arkansas, both against MWC opponents - and a pair of scores as the Spartans knocked off Air Force 17-6 as a 7.5-point underdog.

Maleek Williams - FIU

2020 Stats: N/A

Although he hasn’t played on offense through three games, Williams has played a handful of snaps on FIU’s kickoff coverage unit.

Not Playing This Fall

Six former Razorbacks are at schools who aren’t playing football this fall. Most of them are planning on at least attempting an abbreviated spring season.

Courtre Alexander - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JUCO)

Billy Ferrell - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JUCO) - COMMITTED TO UTSA

Daulton Hyatt - West Alabama (DII)

Cole Kelley - Southeastern Louisiana (FCS)

Giovanni LaFrance - Nicholls (FCS)

*Tyler Pennington - Illinois State (FCS)