Transfer Tracker: Where former Hogs have landed, how they've fared
One of the biggest tasks faced by head coach Chad Morris this offseason has been flipping the roster that managed only two wins in 2018. He has done so by putting together a historic recruiting class.
As a result, several players have transferred out of the program to make room for the newcomers. Here is a look at where those former Razorbacks have landed, as well as a look at how a few other recent transfers have fared at their new schools…
Players who left since the 2018 season began
Jarrod Barnes - UCA
One of six wide receivers Arkansas signed in its 2017 class, Barnes - who was an option quarterback at Cabot - had his redshirt burned by playing only six snaps in the opener against Florida A&M. Despite catching two passes for 30 yards, he never appeared in another game for the Razorbacks, instead redshirting and playing on the scout team this season. By transferring down to the FCS level, Barnes will be immediately eligible and have three seasons to play.
Chevin Calloway - ?
A top-100 recruit, Calloway was the Razorbacks’ top signee in their 2017 class. He played extensively as a true freshman, making 10 tackles and two pass breakups, and began this season as one of the starting cornerbacks. However, he got burned several times against Eastern Illinois and Colorado State, eventually losing his starting job and being moved to cornerback. We never got to see how he would have adjusted to the new position, though, because he left the team for personal reasons and decided to transfer last month despite head coach Chad Morris leaving the door open for a possible return throughout the season. It is unclear where Calloway will end up next year. He did not respond to a request for comment from HawgBeat. By playing in only two games, he preserved the year of eligibility and has three remaining.
Tobias Enlow - UCA
Enlow could have signed with an FCS school right out of North Little Rock, but instead chose to chase his dream of playing for the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on. He had some bright moments during spring ball and fall camp, even taking some first-team reps at wide receiver, but his only playing time came on special teams against Eastern Illinois and North Texas. He’ll reunite with Barnes at UCA, where he’ll also be immediately eligible and have two seasons to play.
Kyrei Fisher - ?
Another member of Arkansas’ 2017 signing class who had his redshirt burned with minimal playing time as a freshman (five snaps in the opener and three snaps in the finale), Fisher decided to take advantage of the new redshirt rule by leaving early in the season. He appeared in only two games, preserving the year of eligibility, and will now have three more years to play. It is unknown where that’ll be, but Fisher does have offers from Abilene Christian and Nicholls in the FCS and Pittsburg State, Texas A&M-Commerce, Central Oklahoma and Southern Nazarene at the Division II level. He could also still play one year at the JUCO level and has offers from Hutchinson C.C. and Iowa Central C.C.
Alexy Jean-Baptiste - FIU
Jean-Baptiste was a three-star defensive back coming out of high school, but quickly moved to linebacker at Arkansas and was eventually moved to defensive end this season. He appeared in one game, making an assisted tackle for loss against Eastern Illinois, during his three years with the Razorbacks. He was projected to be a backup linebacker in 2017, but a broken foot caused him to miss the entire year. The move brings Jean-Baptiste back to his home state, as he went to high school less than an hour away from Florida International’s campus. If he receives a waiver from the NCAA, he would have two years of eligibility remaining.
Cole Kelley - SELA
With the Razorbacks actively looking for a graduate transfer quarterback and after losing the starting job to Ty Storey, Kelley has decided to leave and go somewhere with more playing time opportunities. He was 3-3 as a starter at Arkansas, completing 56.0 percent of his passes for 1,493 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The 6-foot-7, 258-pounder was also used in short-yardage situations as a runner, picking up 147 rushing yards and scoring five times. Located in his home state, Southeast Louisiana is an FCS program, so he’ll be immediately eligible and have two years to play. Fans will actually get a couple of opportunities to see him in action next season. SELA visits Ole Miss on Sept. 14 in a game that will be televised and UCA on Nov. 9 in a game played in Conway, Ark.
Derrick Munson - Nicholls
Originally a linebacker, Munson appeared in nine games on special teams as a true freshman before switching to nickel back in 2018 and even starting a game. He finished the season with 14 tackles, including two for loss and one sack. Kevin Richardson II and D’Vone McClure eventually passed Munson on the depth chart, though, eventually leading him to announce his decision to transfer before the Missouri game. Much like Kelley, he is going back to his home state to play for an FCS program, making him immediately eligible. Because he hasn’t used his redshirt yet, he has three years to play two.
Jonathan Nance - Missouri
After leading the Razorbacks in all three major receiving categories in 2017, Nance made only one catch for minus-2 yards in four starts before deciding to take advantage of the new redshirt rule. Despite leaving the team, he was a common sight in the stands during games, supporting his teammates. However, Nance rubbed fans the wrong way when he teamed up with Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant and transferred to SEC foe Missouri for his final year of eligibility. The Tigers will be his fourth school in college, as he began his career at Southern Miss and then attended Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. before coming to Arkansas.
Tyler Pennington - Illinois State
A preferred walk-on who joined the program under the previous staff, Pennington never appeared in a game during his two years with the Razorbacks. He is heading back to his home state to play for Illinois State. Because it is an FCS program, he’ll be immediately eligible and have three years to play.
Maleek Williams - FIU
Much like Jean-Baptiste, Williams is heading back closer to home with the transfer to Florida International. He was a three-star prospect coming out of Punta Gorda (Fla.) Charlotte, where he was teammates with three current Panthers. Despite showing flashes at practice, Williams redshirted in 2017 and then played sparingly this season, rushing for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Most of that production came on a 68-yard run in the final minute of Arkansas’ blowout loss to North Texas and nearly all of his snaps came in the fourth quarter and in mop-up duty. It would require a waiver
Players who left before the 2018 season
Austin Aune - North Texas
The former minor league baseball player spent just one semester at Arkansas as a walk-on before leaving for North Texas. He’ll be the backup for Mason Fine again in 2019, but will compete for the starting job after that.
Maleek Barkley - Montana State
In his first season at Montana State, Barkley appeared in only three games and rushed seven times for five yards and one touchdown, with the score coming in a loss to South Dakota State. He has three more years of eligibility remaining.
Daytrieon Dean - Abilene Christian
Dean made five tackles in six games this season, bringing him up to 18 tackles in two seasons at Abilene Christian. He has just one year left to play.
Will Gragg - Pitt
A graduate transfer who left Arkansas with two years of eligibility remaining, Gragg caught five passes for 31 yards in 13 games during his first season at Pitt.
Korey Hernandez - Eastern Michigan (Iowa Western C.C.)
Hernandez played the 2018 season at Iowa Western C.C. and finished third on the team with 56 tackles, including 6.5 for loss and one sack. He also forced two fumbles, recovered one, broke up two passes and made one interception. That was good enough to get the attention of Eastern Michigan in the MAC and he signed with the Eagles last month.
Reid Miller - Montana
A former walk-on who eventually earned a scholarship under the previous staff, Miller spent his final year of college at Montana as a graduate transfer. It was a good move for him, as he made 68 tackles, broke up two passes, recovered two fumbles and intercepted two passes. He was also used in the Grizzlies’ two-point package, rushing for two conversions and passing for another.
Carson Proctor - ? (Coffeyville C.C.)
Proctor was a walk-on at Arkansas before deciding to go to Coffeyville C.C., where he completed 47.8 percent of his passes for 1,117 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 games. Based on his Twitter account, he has not found another school for next season.
Ricky Town - Pitt
Now at his fourth school in college, Town ended up at Pitt after a one-year JUCO stint. He appeared in three games for the Panthers as a backup quarterback, completing his lone pass attempt for 15 yards against Albany. Next season will be his last chance to become a starter, but that will likely happen only if something happens to starter Kenny Pickett.
No longer playing, but played in 2018
Anthony Brown - UT-Martin
As a fifth-year senior at UT-Martin, Brown started all 11 games and made 32 tackles, including 3.5 sacks and 2.5 more for loss. He also had four quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery.
In three seasons with the Skyhawks, he made 77 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, while also forcing one fumble and recovering three others.
Kendrick Edwards - Arkansas State
Edwards had a disappointing tenure with the Razorbacks, but was productive after transferring to the other corner of the state. With the Red Wolves, he caught 50 passes for 631 yards and five touchdowns in 19 games. Injuries caused him to miss several games this season.
Cornelius Floyd - Eastern Kentucky
The move down to the FCS level was beneficial for Floyd, who earned second-team all-conference honors in the Ohio Valley Conference as a fifth-year senior. In 10 games, including nine starts at cornerback, he made 51 tackles, notched six pass breakups and intercepted four passes.
His career was extended by an ankle injury just three games into the 2017 season. In his two-plus years with the Colonels, Floyd appeared in 24 games and made 15 starts, finishing his career with 76 tackles, five tackles for loss, 15 pass breakups, four interceptions, one quarterback hurry and one fumble recovery.
Jake Hall - SMU
In his lone season at SMU as a graduate transfer, Hall was in the right place at the right time quite a bit. He made only nine tackles, but that includes 4.5 tackles for loss and one 15-yard sack. He also broke up one pass, recovered three fumbles and notched a safety.
Cole Hedlund - North Texas
Perhaps no one benefitted more from a chance of scenery than Hedlund, who was terrible in four years at Arkansas but became a Groza Award semifinalist as graduate transfer at North Texas. He made 19 of 22 field goals, including a long of 52 yards, and 51 of 54 extra points for the Mean Green. That includes nearly outscoring the Razorbacks by himself in his revenge game, as he made all three of his field goals and all five extra points.
Chris Murphy - Cincinnati
Murphy lasted just one semester at Arkansas, enrolling early in 2014 before transferring to Cincinnati prior to the season. After sitting out because of NCAA transfer rules, he appeared in 29 games and made 37 tackles - including two for loss - and broke up four passes. Only four of those games were as a fifth-year senior in 2018.
Rafe Peavey - FAU
At his third school, Peavey played for offensive guru Lane Kiffin at Florida Atlantic and made the only start of his career against Louisiana Tech. In that game, he completed 15 of 26 passes for 115 yards and one interception and also lost a fumble on one of his three sacks. Including his other appearances, Peavey completed 20 of 34 passes (58.8 percent) for 147 yards and two interceptions. Although he didn’t throw any touchdown passes, he did run for a score.
Jovan Pruitt - Tarleton State
Pruitt never actually made it to campus as a member of Arkansas’ 2014 signing class, but we decided to include him here anyways. He spent three years at Trinity Valley C.C. before landing at Tarleton State, a Division II program. As a fifth-year senior, he was the starting left guard for an offense that averaged 45 points on 516.1 yards per game and earned first-team all-conference and second-team all-region honors. As a team, the Texans reached the DII quarterfinals, finishing with a 12-1 record and No. 5 national ranking.
Willie Sykes - Lamar
Another player on his third school, Sykes transferred from Texas Tech down to the FCS level last offseason. He appeared in 10 games for Lamar, making 30 tackles. Despite being listed as a junior last year, Sykes is not included on the Cardinals’ 2019 roster.