As a result, several players have transferred out of the program to make room for the newcomers. Here is a look at where those former Razorbacks have landed, as well as a look at how a few other recent transfers have fared at their new schools…

One of the biggest tasks faced by head coach Chad Morris this offseason has been flipping the roster that managed only two wins in 2018. He has done so by putting together a historic recruiting class.

Jarrod Barnes - UCA

One of six wide receivers Arkansas signed in its 2017 class, Barnes - who was an option quarterback at Cabot - had his redshirt burned by playing only six snaps in the opener against Florida A&M. Despite catching two passes for 30 yards, he never appeared in another game for the Razorbacks, instead redshirting and playing on the scout team this season. By transferring down to the FCS level, Barnes will be immediately eligible and have three seasons to play.

Chevin Calloway - ?

A top-100 recruit, Calloway was the Razorbacks’ top signee in their 2017 class. He played extensively as a true freshman, making 10 tackles and two pass breakups, and began this season as one of the starting cornerbacks. However, he got burned several times against Eastern Illinois and Colorado State, eventually losing his starting job and being moved to cornerback. We never got to see how he would have adjusted to the new position, though, because he left the team for personal reasons and decided to transfer last month despite head coach Chad Morris leaving the door open for a possible return throughout the season. It is unclear where Calloway will end up next year. He did not respond to a request for comment from HawgBeat. By playing in only two games, he preserved the year of eligibility and has three remaining.

Tobias Enlow - UCA

Enlow could have signed with an FCS school right out of North Little Rock, but instead chose to chase his dream of playing for the Razorbacks as a preferred walk-on. He had some bright moments during spring ball and fall camp, even taking some first-team reps at wide receiver, but his only playing time came on special teams against Eastern Illinois and North Texas. He’ll reunite with Barnes at UCA, where he’ll also be immediately eligible and have two seasons to play.

Kyrei Fisher - ?

Another member of Arkansas’ 2017 signing class who had his redshirt burned with minimal playing time as a freshman (five snaps in the opener and three snaps in the finale), Fisher decided to take advantage of the new redshirt rule by leaving early in the season. He appeared in only two games, preserving the year of eligibility, and will now have three more years to play. It is unknown where that’ll be, but Fisher does have offers from Abilene Christian and Nicholls in the FCS and Pittsburg State, Texas A&M-Commerce, Central Oklahoma and Southern Nazarene at the Division II level. He could also still play one year at the JUCO level and has offers from Hutchinson C.C. and Iowa Central C.C.

Alexy Jean-Baptiste - FIU

Jean-Baptiste was a three-star defensive back coming out of high school, but quickly moved to linebacker at Arkansas and was eventually moved to defensive end this season. He appeared in one game, making an assisted tackle for loss against Eastern Illinois, during his three years with the Razorbacks. He was projected to be a backup linebacker in 2017, but a broken foot caused him to miss the entire year. The move brings Jean-Baptiste back to his home state, as he went to high school less than an hour away from Florida International’s campus. If he receives a waiver from the NCAA, he would have two years of eligibility remaining.

Cole Kelley - SELA

With the Razorbacks actively looking for a graduate transfer quarterback and after losing the starting job to Ty Storey, Kelley has decided to leave and go somewhere with more playing time opportunities. He was 3-3 as a starter at Arkansas, completing 56.0 percent of his passes for 1,493 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The 6-foot-7, 258-pounder was also used in short-yardage situations as a runner, picking up 147 rushing yards and scoring five times. Located in his home state, Southeast Louisiana is an FCS program, so he’ll be immediately eligible and have two years to play. Fans will actually get a couple of opportunities to see him in action next season. SELA visits Ole Miss on Sept. 14 in a game that will be televised and UCA on Nov. 9 in a game played in Conway, Ark.

Derrick Munson - Nicholls

Originally a linebacker, Munson appeared in nine games on special teams as a true freshman before switching to nickel back in 2018 and even starting a game. He finished the season with 14 tackles, including two for loss and one sack. Kevin Richardson II and D’Vone McClure eventually passed Munson on the depth chart, though, eventually leading him to announce his decision to transfer before the Missouri game. Much like Kelley, he is going back to his home state to play for an FCS program, making him immediately eligible. Because he hasn’t used his redshirt yet, he has three years to play two.

Jonathan Nance - Missouri

After leading the Razorbacks in all three major receiving categories in 2017, Nance made only one catch for minus-2 yards in four starts before deciding to take advantage of the new redshirt rule. Despite leaving the team, he was a common sight in the stands during games, supporting his teammates. However, Nance rubbed fans the wrong way when he teamed up with Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant and transferred to SEC foe Missouri for his final year of eligibility. The Tigers will be his fourth school in college, as he began his career at Southern Miss and then attended Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. before coming to Arkansas.

Tyler Pennington - Illinois State

A preferred walk-on who joined the program under the previous staff, Pennington never appeared in a game during his two years with the Razorbacks. He is heading back to his home state to play for Illinois State. Because it is an FCS program, he’ll be immediately eligible and have three years to play.

Maleek Williams - FIU

Much like Jean-Baptiste, Williams is heading back closer to home with the transfer to Florida International. He was a three-star prospect coming out of Punta Gorda (Fla.) Charlotte, where he was teammates with three current Panthers. Despite showing flashes at practice, Williams redshirted in 2017 and then played sparingly this season, rushing for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Most of that production came on a 68-yard run in the final minute of Arkansas’ blowout loss to North Texas and nearly all of his snaps came in the fourth quarter and in mop-up duty. It would require a waiver