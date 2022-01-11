Transfer Tracker: Where former Hogs landed, how they fared in 2021

Here’s an updated look at how former Razorbacks did at their new schools in 2021, as well as where those who transferred this offseason have landed… *walk-on at Arkansas

Transferred This Offseason

DT Andy Boykin - unknown A high three-star recruit in the Class of 2020, Boykin committed to Arkansas over several high profile offers on the traditional National Signing Day in February 2020. However, he never appeared in a game during his two seasons with the Razorbacks. DB Greg Brooks Jr. - unknown One of the most impactful departures of the offseason, Brooks was a three-year starter for the Razorbacks, starting 30 total games. He steadily improved over that span, but did split reps at nickel back with true freshman Jayden Johnson this year, even coming off the bench three times late in the season. We may never know for certain, but that likely played a factor in his surprise decision to transfer. DB Devin Bush - unknown Heralded coming out of high school, Bush was one of many four-star recruits in Arkansas’ 2019 class, but never found a steady spot in the secondary rotation. Injuries limited him to only 14 defensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps his first two years and then he played just 47 defensive snaps this season. Bush entered the portal after the bowl game, which he did not get to dress out for. K Vito Calvaruso - Wisconsin The most notable of Arkansas’ portal departures before the Outback Bowl, Calvaruso was the best kickoff specialist in college football during the regular season, according to Pro Football Focus. He notched touchbacks on 85.1 percent of his kickoffs, which ranked fourth in the FBS, and had the second-best average hang time (4.26 seconds) in the country. However, he was likely never going to be more than a kickoff specialist because of Cam Little’s emergence as the placekicker and sources indicated he wanted to go somewhere he could do both. He apparently found that at Wisconsin. WR Kendall Catalon - unknown Catalon began his career at Southern, an FCS program, and put up good numbers his first two seasons. However, with his younger brother being a heralded four-star recruit, he decided to transfer and follow Jalen to Arkansas. After sitting out a year because of transfer rules, Catalon earned steady praise from coaches and teammates, but it never translated to much playing time. Rather than spend another season with his brother, he opted to use his super senior season by entering the portal. OL Ray Curry Jr. - Alabama A&M (FCS) Committed to Missouri until the early signing period for the 2020 class, Curry flipped to Arkansas because the Razorbacks hired the Tigers’ head coach (Barry Odom) and offensive line coach (Brad Davis). However, he was buried on the depth chart and never appeared in a game over the last two seasons. S Joe Foucha - unknown Perhaps the most surprising transfer of the offseason, even more so than Brooks, was Foucha’s decision to pursue his super senior season elsewhere. A team captain this season, he finished fourth on the team with 73 tackles and intercepted a pass in the Outback Bowl. Foucha played 2,323 career defensive snaps for the Razorbacks before deciding to transfer. DB Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan - unknown Probably the most vocal recruiter for Arkansas in its 2021 class, Hamilton-Jordan was hampered by an injury during his true freshman season and never saw the field with the Razorbacks. QB Malik Hornsby - unknown Despite head coach Sam Pittman discussing him in their future plans at quarterback leading up to the bowl game, Hornsby entered the portal less than a week after rushing for 67 yards against Penn State. The speedster’s departure left the Razorbacks with a severe lack of depth behind KJ Jefferson at quarterback. RB Josh Oglesby - Stephen F. Austin (FCS) Originally just a sprinter on the track team, Oglesby joined the Arkansas football team after Pittman’s hire and made some noise in fall camp. However, he suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp before the 2020 season and then got buried on the depth chart in 2021. In his lone appearance, Oglesby rushed for 17 yards on three carries against Georgia Southern. He has since transferred down to the FCS level and will play at Stephen F. Austin, which is less than three hours away from his hometown of Katy, Texas. *K/P Matthew Phillips - unknown A walk-on from Tennessee, Phillips actually got some playing time as a punter as a freshman in 2018 and booted a field goal as a redshirt sophomore in 2020. However, with Little solidifying things as the placekicker and two punters set to be on scholarship next season, he likely wasn’t going to see much - if any - opportunity to play in 2022, so he decided to enter the portal. LB J.T. Towers - unknown An in-state product out of Joe T. Robinson in Little Rock, Towers was a two-star recruit and late addition to Arkansas’ 2020 class. He never saw the field during his two years with the Razorbacks. WR Darin Turner - Alabama A&M (FCS) After originally committing to the previous staff and de-committing when they were let go, Turner rejoined the 2020 class when wide receivers coach Justin Stepp was retained. With Stepp gone and having not seen the field in two seasons with the Razorbacks, he decided to enter the transfer portal. Turner dropped down to the FCS level and will play at Alabama A&M. DB Nick Turner - unknown The first player to leave Arkansas after the Outback Bowl, Turner was a late flip to Arkansas from Georgia Tech in the 2020 cycle. He actually played in nine of 10 games as a true freshman and started the regular-season finale. Although he carved out a heavy special teams role this season, Turner couldn’t build on his freshman performance and played defense in just two games. DT Jalen Williams - Southern Miss One of the least surprising transfer of the offseason, Williams came to Arkansas with high expectations as a junior college transfer defensive tackle, but didn’t pan out the way the coaching staff had hoped. An injury limited him in spring ball and then Pittman admitted to reporters during fall camp that he wasn’t the same player they saw on tape in the recruiting process. After not appearing in a single game during his lone season with the Razorbacks, Williams entered the portal and quickly landed at Southern Miss, which is only about an hour from his hometown in Mississippi. DT Solomon Wright - unknown A surprise flip from Texas Tech last summer, Wright spent just one season at Arkansas before deciding to enter the portal. He was buried on the depth chart and never appeared in a game for the Razorbacks.

Previous Transfers

*QB Austin Aune - North Texas 2021 stats: 151 of 295 (51.2%), 1,991 yards, 9 TD, 9 INT; 80 carries, 325 yards, 3 TD A former minor league baseball player, Aune spent just one semester as a walk-on at Arkansas before leaving for North Texas. Part of a two-quarterback system with the Mean Green last year, he actually began this season as the backup before taking over as the starter for the final nine games. North Texas went 5-4 with him as the starter, including a five-game winning streak to end the regular season and reach a bowl game. Despite not having great statistics, Aune earned a 71.2 grade from Pro Football Focus. WR Jarrod Barnes - Central Arkansas (FCS) 2021 stats: none After catching 36 passes for 320 yards over the previous two seasons, Barnes did not record any statistics this year. Despite this being his fifth season in college, he is listed as a junior by the Bears. S Chevin Calloway - SMU 2021 stats: none The top signee in Arkansas’ 2017 class, Calloway transferred during his second year in Fayetteville and landed back close to home at SMU. Now a fifth-year senior, he left the team during fall camp because of personal reasons, but returned a few games into the season. However, Calloway appeared in just two games and played on three defensive snaps. He also played 19 special teams snaps, while not recording any official statistics. Calloway was a starter for the Mustangs in 2020. P George Caratan - Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. (JUCO) / UMass 2021 stats: 42 punts, 40.4-yard average, 16 inside the 20, 11 fair caught, 4 touchbacks Following two seasons in which he never played at Michigan, Caratan was special teams coordinator Scott Fountain’s hand-picked punter last offseason. He opened 2020 as the starter, but had a couple of punts blocked and also botched a hold on an extra-point attempt, leading to him losing his job. He entered the portal and decided to use the COVID-19 eligibility relief by going the JUCO route. After a solid season at MGCCC, Caratan committed to UMass. DT Collin Clay - Oklahoma State 2021 stats: none After getting significant reps on Arkansas’ defensive line as a true freshman, Clay opted to transfer closer to home. Unfortunately, a torn ACL sidelined him all of last season and he didn’t play at all this year as he recovered from the injury. However, Clay is expected to return to the field in 2022. *WR Tobias Enlow - Central Arkansas (FCS) 2021 stats: 19 receptions, 188 yards, 3 TD A former walk-on at Arkansas, Enlow transferred to UCA and became a contributor on the Bears’ offense as a sixth-year senior. Included among his 19 receptions were touchdown grabs against UAPB, Texas Wesleyan and Stephen F. Austin. DT Billy Ferrell - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JUCO) 2021 stats: 14 tackles (10 solo), 5.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks In his third season in junior college, Ferrell racked up 5.5 tackles for loss in just eight games. Considering he has now been in college for four years, including one year at Arkansas to begin his career, it’s unclear what his next step will be. The former in-state prospect chose the Razorbacks over Alabama and others coming out of high school and was committed to UTSA in JUCO at one point, but he never signed with the Roadrunners and doesn’t appear to be part of their class any more. LB Kyrei Fisher - Oregon State 2021 stats: 30 tackles (10 solo), 3 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 4 QBH For the first time in his five-year career, Fisher finally got extended playing time at Oregon State this year. After dealing with an injury and COVID-19 contact tracing his first two years with the Beavers, he was thrust into action late in the season because of an injury. He played 48 snaps against Arizona State and eventually started Oregon State’s bowl game against Utah State. Fisher ended the season with a 60.9 grade on 172 defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. OL Nicholas Fulwider - Texas State 2021 stats: none In three seasons with the Razorbacks, Fulwider appeared in just one game as a defensive lineman. His 6-foot-7 frame led to some fans calling for him to switch sides of the ball and that’s what he did at Texas State, as he’s now listed as an offensive lineman. However, he did not see the field this season for the Bobcats. *WR Karch Gardiner - UTSA 2021 stats: none Gardiner made some noise as a walk-on at Arkansas, but couldn’t crack the wide receiver rotation and decided to transfer down to the Group of Five level. He reunited with Jeff Traylor and Barry Lunney Jr. at UTSA, where he played just one offensive snap this season. TE Grayson Gunter - Southern Miss 2021 stats: 14 receptions, 170 yards, 1 TD Playing back in his home state and taking advantage of his “super senior” season, Gunter was Southern Miss’ starting tight end this season, starting all but one game and playing 613 offensive snaps. However, he struggled with penalties down the stretch, drawing eight flags over the final five games, and earned just a 50.8 overall grade for the season. That ranked 89th out of 97 FBS tight ends with at least 25 targets. RB Chase Hayden - Illinois 2021 stats: 5 carries, 18 yards Reunited with Bret Bielema after a brief stint at East Carolina, Hayden appeared in just six games this season. He played six offensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps as a fifth-year senior. DB Korey Hernandez - Eastern Michigan 2021 stats: none After playing significant snaps and starting four of six games for Eastern Michigan last season, Hernandez appeared in just one game this year. He played a single defensive snap against Toledo. DT Enoch Jackson Jr. - North Texas 2021 stats: 19 tackles (4 solo), 2 TFL, 1.5 sacks Although he didn’t start a single game for North Texas, Jackson was a key part of its rotation of defensive tackles. He played 278 total defensive snaps and was credited with 7 total pressures and 15 “stops” - tackles that constitute a “failure” for the offense - by Pro Football Focus, which earned him a 64.6 grade. WR T.Q. Jackson - SMU 2021 stats: none Having just completed his second season at SMU after appearing in just three games for the Razorbacks in 2019, Jackson did not see the field in 2021. He played some last year, thanks to immediate eligibility granted a couple games into the season, but struggled with mistakes as a return man. DL Alexy Jean-Baptiste - Campbell (FCS) 2021 stats: 5 tackles (0 solo), 1 TFL Despite enjoying some success as a defensive end at Florida International, Jean-Baptiste was a lightly used reserve at Campbell, an FCS program, this season. As a super senior in his sixth season of college football, he appeared in all but one game, but played just 94 defensive snaps and managed only two pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. WR Jordan Jones - Cincinnati 2021 stats: 4 receptions, 31 yards, 1 TD Playing for the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoffs, Jones had a limited role as a super senior for Cincinnati. Among his four receptions this season was a touchdown grab that put the Bearcats up 48-0 against SMU in their penultimate regular-season game. He played just 68 offensive snaps this season. QB Cole Kelley - Southeastern Louisiana (FCS) 2021 stats: 406 of 552 passing (73.6%), 5,124 yards, 44 TD, 10 INT; 161 carries, 491 yards, 16 TD Perhaps no recent transfer has enjoyed more success in his post-Arkansas career than Kelley. Freed from the curse that was Chad Morris, the 6-foot-7, 260-pound gunslinger won the Walter Payton Award as the top player in the FCS during the spring season and followed it up with arguably an even better season. Although he finished runner-up for the Walter Payton Award, Kelley piled up 5,615 total yards and 60 touchdowns in 13 games. Including his time with the Razorbacks, he threw for more than 10,000 yards and accounted for 133 touchdowns in college. QB Jack Lindsey - Arkansas Tech (DII) 2021 stats: 189 of 302 passing (62.6%), 2,050 yards, 15 TD, 7 INT; 64 carries, 187 yards, 2 TD One of five quarterbacks to start a game at Arkansas in 2019, Lindsey - a former walk-on - decided to finish his career with a super senior season at the Division II level. Although the Wonder Boys went just 4-7, Lindsey had a solid year at Arkansas Tech, completing 62.6 percent of his passes and racking up 17 total touchdowns with only 7 interceptions. S Myles Mason - Louisiana Tech 2021 stats: 19 tackles (5 solo), 2 PBU Mason played more than 700 snaps over three seasons at Arkansas before deciding to enter the transfer portal. He landed at Louisiana Tech and was a significant contributor to the Bulldogs’ defense despite not starting. He played 164 snaps over the first seven games of the season - an average of 23.4 per game - before missing the final five games. *K Blake Mazza - SMU 2021 stats: 12 of 15 FG, 54 of 57 PAT - 90 points After beginning his career as a walk-on at Arkansas in 2017, Mazza transferred to Washington State and had a huge redshirt sophomore campaign in 2019. That year, he made 20 of 21 field goals and was named a Lou Groza Award finalist and first-team All-Pac-12. Mazza decided to transfer closer to home (Plano, Texas) after three years with the Cougars and had another solid season in which he earned fourth-team All-AAC recognition from PFF. He is now 46 of 55 (83.6%) on field goals in his college career. DB Jarques McClellion - Florida State 2021 stats: 29 tackles (18 solo), 1 PBU A two-year starting cornerback at Arkansas before getting surpassed on the depth chart and deciding to opt out of the 2020 season, McClellion ended up transferring to Florida State. He converted to safety and didn’t appear in the season opener, but then played in the Seminoles’ last 11 games. He played 268 total defensive snaps without a start and earned a 71.1 grade from Pro Football Focus - much better than his 59.8 and 59.7 marks with the Razorbacks. WR Shamar Nash - Memphis 2021 stats: none One of four four-star wide receivers in Arkansas’ 2019 class, Nash never saw the field during two seasons with the Razorbacks and also didn’t see the field in his first season at Memphis, where he transferred to get closer to home. OL Chibueze Nwanna - Charlotte 2021 stats: 12 games (7 starts) The other half of what was essentially a trade that sent Ty’Kieast Crawford to Arkansas, Nwanna never set foot on the field for the Razorbacks. At Charlotte, though, he became a significant contributor as a super senior. After coming off the bench early in the season, Nwanna started the 49ers’ last seven games at left tackle. He ended the year with a 50.0 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. OL Silas Robinson - Texas State 2021 stats: 6 games (4 starts) After playing only a pair of special teams snaps early in the year, Robinson - one of the first commitments of the Chad Morris era - was forced into action because of an injury. He ended up starting four games at center and earned a 46.4 grade on 323 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. *K Jared Sackett - South Florida / UTSA 2021 stats: none A back-to-back Lou Groza Award semifinalist as a freshman and sophomore at UTSA, Sackett transferred to Arkansas and had to sit out the 2019 season because of NCAA transfer rules. He likely would have competed for the starting job the next year, but left following the coaching change. Following former Arkansas special teams quality control coach Daniel Da Prato, Sackett ended up at South Florida and made 5 of 7 field goals in 2020, but did not see the field this season. He has since transferred back to UTSA for his super senior season.