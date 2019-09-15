Trending Stocks: Starkel, Receiving, Run Defense
Arkansas finished strong in the fourth quarter to secure the win over Colorado State. Despite leading by two touchdowns in the first quarter, a fumble, some missed throws and costly penalties let the Rams back in the game in the third quarter.
Tied at 34 late in the game, Arkansas’ backs were against the wall. The Razorbacks had two choices: lay down against their opponent or rise up and overcome. The Hogs scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to get the victory.
Even though the Hogs did some good things, there are still areas of the team that need improving as a big game against A&M looms closer.
TRENDING UP
1) Nick Starkel
In his first start since he played at Texas A&M, Starkel went 20-35 for 305 yards, a trio of touchdowns and no interceptions with a quarterback rating of 158.6.
The stellar performance made Starkel the first 300-yard passer in the Chad Morris era. Starkel looks like a true SEC quarterback and he talks like a leader. The A&M transfer was open to talking about his mistakes and humble in his victory.
2) Offensive attack, first downs
Overall, Morris’ offense had a pretty good day. Putting up a grand total of 520 yards of offense, posting 305-yards through the air and 215 on the ground.
The offensive line was making holes for the running backs, Rakeem Boyd broke 100 yards while Devwah Whaley was on the cusp, the wide receivers were getting open and giving Starkel multiple options, and CJ O’Grady did his best Marshawn Lynch impression.
This was perhaps the first time the Arkansas offense has truly looked dangerous in the Chad Morris era and it'll only continue to open up as the season progresses and Starkel gets more comfortable with the expanded playbook.
Arkansas averaged 7.5 yards on 34 first downs, kick-started by Joe Craddock calling big pass plays that worked and the running game that opened it up. They completed half of their first-down pass plays and were only in two third-and-long situations. The Razorback running backs also averaged 6.4 yards per carry on first down.
3) Kicking
Arkansas's offense wasn’t the only solid unit on the field tonight. Arkansas kickers, Connor Limpert and Sam Loy, had a great game kicking. Limpert went two for two on the night in field goals, good from 54 and 22.. He also did well kicking off, only two of his 10 kickoffs had attempted returns. Loy also had a good night, punting 4 times with an average of 44 yards and a long of 56. The Razorbacks average starting field position was their own 34. Mix the shorter fields with the big explosive plays the Hogs completed and that creates a recipe for success.
TRENDING DOWN
1) Run Defense
Arkansas run defense did not fair well against the Rams. Arkansas gave up big plays in the run game, such as giving up a 75-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game. The Rams ran 5.8 yards per attempt for a total of 252 yards and two touchdowns on the night. Aided by his 75-yard touchdown run, Marvin Kinsey Jr. was consistently gashing through the defensive line, picking up 5-to-8 yards at a time and finishing with 180. You could try blaming it on the youth but even senior Gabe Richardson let runners get around him.
2) Third Down Pass Defense
The Razorbacks secondary did better relative to their rush defense; scooping and scoring late in the game and recovering a fumble in the first half as well, but the Hogs still need to improve against the pass on third down. On the night, Colorado State completed 50 percent of their passes on third down and for a huge gain too. Their completed passes on third down averaged 19 yards, aided by a 75-yard catch and run to tie up the game in the third quarter. Myles Mason had a chance to make a play to stop the score but couldn't make the tackle. Over half of the Rams total passing yards came on third down against the Hogs.
3) Critical Penalties
Arkansas netted 5 penalties for 49-yards on the night. Although penalties are a part of the game and 49 yards doesn’t seem like much, the penalties came at some very important moments.
Arkansas's Kirby Adcock had a holding call on an extra point attempt, the first penalty for the Hogs. True freshman guard Ricky Stromberg had his first of two false starts to start a drive with 1st and 15, Arkansas got out of it with a 9-yard completion and then a huge 25-yard rush by Whaley.
Stromberg's second false start was the most critical penalty of the game. It was 4th and 1 in Arkansas territory with the game tied at 34 and Morris was forced to punt. If it wasn't for the resurgence of the offense in the fourth quarter, that'd be a play fans would never forget. The Rams then drove down the field and missed a field goal, swinging the momentum back in Arkansas's favor.
Joe Foucha also had a big pass interference call on a drive that resulted in a score for Colorado State. Foucha played the receiver instead of the ball after getting beat down the field.