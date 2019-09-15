Arkansas finished strong in the fourth quarter to secure the win over Colorado State. Despite leading by two touchdowns in the first quarter, a fumble, some missed throws and costly penalties let the Rams back in the game in the third quarter. Tied at 34 late in the game, Arkansas’ backs were against the wall. The Razorbacks had two choices: lay down against their opponent or rise up and overcome. The Hogs scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to get the victory. Even though the Hogs did some good things, there are still areas of the team that need improving as a big game against A&M looms closer.

TRENDING UP

1) Nick Starkel In his first start since he played at Texas A&M, Starkel went 20-35 for 305 yards, a trio of touchdowns and no interceptions with a quarterback rating of 158.6. The stellar performance made Starkel the first 300-yard passer in the Chad Morris era. Starkel looks like a true SEC quarterback and he talks like a leader. The A&M transfer was open to talking about his mistakes and humble in his victory. 2) Offensive attack, first downs ​Overall, Morris’ offense had a pretty good day. Putting up a grand total of 520 yards of offense, posting 305-yards through the air and 215 on the ground. The offensive line was making holes for the running backs, Rakeem Boyd broke 100 yards while Devwah Whaley was on the cusp, the wide receivers were getting open and giving Starkel multiple options, and CJ O’Grady did his best Marshawn Lynch impression. This was perhaps the first time the Arkansas offense has truly looked dangerous in the Chad Morris era and it'll only continue to open up as the season progresses and Starkel gets more comfortable with the expanded playbook. Arkansas averaged 7.5 yards on 34 first downs, kick-started by Joe Craddock calling big pass plays that worked and the running game that opened it up. They completed half of their first-down pass plays and were only in two third-and-long situations. The Razorback running backs also averaged 6.4 yards per carry on first down. 3) Kicking ​Arkansas's offense wasn’t the only solid unit on the field tonight. Arkansas kickers, Connor Limpert and Sam Loy, had a great game kicking. Limpert went two for two on the night in field goals, good from 54 and 22.. He also did well kicking off, only two of his 10 kickoffs had attempted returns. Loy also had a good night, punting 4 times with an average of 44 yards and a long of 56. The Razorbacks average starting field position was their own 34. Mix the shorter fields with the big explosive plays the Hogs completed and that creates a recipe for success.

TRENDING DOWN