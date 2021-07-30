Trest won’t sign with Rockies, will return in ‘22

Elijah Trest will not sign a professional contract and instead return to Arkansas for another season, he announced Friday.

Selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 19th round, the right-hander was one of nine Razorbacks taken in the 2021 MLB Draft earlier this month, but is the only one opting to come back to school.

“Playing professional baseball has always been my dream,” Trest wrote in a message shared on Twitter. “This has been a difficult decision, and I have decided to return to Arkansas for another year. There is more work to be done in Fayetteville and we won’t stop until the job is finished!”

Although he’ll likely be listed as a senior on next year’s roster, Trest technically has two years of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 relief from the NCAA. That means he’ll still have some leverage if he’s taken in next summer’s draft.

The news is a nice boost to an Arkansas pitching staff that is losing about two-thirds of its innings from last season, with pitchers like Kevin Kopps, Patrick Wicklander, Lael Lockhart and Caleb Bolden moving on. With 42 2/3 innings in 32 career appearances, he’ll be among the most experienced pitchers on the roster in 2022.

Trest posted a respectable 3.14 ERA this year, but saw his playing time disappear as the season progressed, pitching just 14 1/3 innings across 10 outings. He got on the mound in only one SEC game and made just two appearances over the final two months of the season.

It was a surprising development for a guy many thought could be the team’s closer in 2021. After a tough freshman year in which he struggled with command, Trest was dominant during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He posted a 1.93 ERA with 10 strikeouts and only three walks while holding opponents to a .212 batting average in 9 1/3 innings.

One reason for his lack of use might have been the emergence of Kopps, who evolved into arguably the best reliever in college baseball history and was essentially his own setup man in addition to being the closer, and the early-season success of freshman Jaxon Wiggins.

With Kopps beginning his professional career and Wiggins expected to move into a starter role, Arkansas will be looking for arms in the back end of the bullpen and Trest could be an answer.

His decision to return to school leaves the Razorbacks at 48 players on their projected 2022 roster, as it comes just a few days after signee Braylon Bishop changed his mind and signed with the Pirates.

The only signee who was drafted and has yet to sign professionally is Drake Varnado, a 17th-round pick by Arizona. He has announced his intention to play at Arkansas, but has until Sunday’s deadline to change his mind.

Assuming Varnado sticks, the Razorbacks will have to trim eight players - or more, if they add other transfers - from their roster to reach the 40-man limit ahead of next spring.