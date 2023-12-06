Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman is unsure if he will be with star forward Trevon Brazile for a showdown with No. 19 Oklahoma on Saturday in Tulsa.

The redshirt sophomore suffered a bad ankle sprain late in Monday's 97-83 win over Furman, and it sounds like it hasn't improved much since.

"Severe sprain," Musselman said Wednesday regarding Brazile's ankle. "Will not participate in anything we do today. There's a possibility of him going on an underwater treadmill to walk tomorrow. So, not a glowing report."

Directly after the Furman game, Musselman told reporters that Brazile's ankle was already swollen. He scored 13 points and recorded four rebounds before getting hurt at the 2:41 mark in the second half.

"It wasn't something that he just woke up the next day and felt fine," Musselman said Wednesday. "So, we still have some more days before we play, but unable to shoot around or anything today."

Brazile is averaging 11.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game on 33-65 shooting (51%) and 14-30 three-point shooting (47%). Having him against a ranked Oklahoma team would be crucial for Arkansas.

Arkansas will face Oklahoma on Saturday inside the BOK Center in Tulsa. The game is set to tip off at 3:00 p.m. CT and will broadcast on ESPN2.