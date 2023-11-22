Arkansas basketball's Trevon Brazile has a reputation of being a human highlight reel whenever he steps on the court for the Razorbacks, but his play in the Hogs' double overtime 77-74 win over Stanford on Wednesday was more in-line with that of a bonafide winner.

He didn't have the flashy dunk on an unsuspecting defender or the high-flying block to erupt the crowd. Instead, he grabbed a career-high 17 total rebounds to go along with 14 points, two assists and two steals in 45:52 minutes of game action against the Cardinal.

According to HogStats Brazile's 45:52 minutes of playing time are the most by an Arkansas player in a game since BJ Young played 47 minutes in a 2OT win vs. Auburn in 2013.

On top of that, his 17 rebounds are the most since Justin Smith totaled 17 against Oral Roberts in 2020.

"When the shots aren't falling, you know you got to do other things to stay in the game," Brazile said after the game. "Just like Coach ( Eric Musselman) said, he'll go to somebody else if I'm not producing, so I just try to stay on the glass and rebounds were coming to me. It was all good."

Though he shot just 3-12 from the field — certainly below the standard expected of the potential NBA first round pick — Brazile still managed to shoot a deadly 2-5 from the beyond the arc. A 6-foot-10 athletic freak like Brazile stretching the floor changes everything for Arkansas, especially in crunch time.