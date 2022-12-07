Arkansas announced Wednesday that sophomore forward Trevon Brazile will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL that he suffered on Tuesday against UNC Greensboro.

Brazile was averaging 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game so far this season. He was also scoring efficiently, shooting 48.1% from the field, 37.9% from three and 67.7% from the charity stripe.

The Missouri transfer came off the bench in each of his nine games as a Razorback this season, averaging 27.0 minutes per game, including his brief appearance before getting injured Tuesday.

There is no question the loss is a massive blow to a Razorback squad with national title hopes, but this roster is the deepest the program has seen in the better part of two decades. How will head coach Eric Musselman change things around in the rotation without Brazile, though?

The starting lineup won't change. It will still be the combination of Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr., Ricky Council IV, Jordan Walsh and Makhi Mitchell. Things will change from there, though, as Brazile has been the sixth man for the Hogs all year.

Arkansas' rotation was already limited to seven primary contributors with Davonte Davis and Brazile being the two mainstays off the bench. Davis will still come right off the bench, but there are multiple ways to attack making up for Brazile's production.

First, Makhi Mitchell will see an increase in minutes. Even though he's a starter, he's averaging just 18.8 minutes per game through nine games so far. That's nearly nine minutes fewer per game than Brazile this season. Two of the last three games, though Mitchell got extended minutes, earning 29 minutes against Troy and 32 minutes against UNC Greensboro. In those games he put up 14 points and nine rebounds and 13 points and 14 rebounds, respectively.

Even with Mitchell playing more minutes, Musselman will need to establish a seventh man. It's not necessarily a guarantee that that is in the front court, as there are plenty of aspects of Brazile's game to replace.

As a 37.9% three-point shooter, Brazile was second on the team in outside shooting percentage, while also being the team's leading rebounder and shot blocker. It is unlikely there is a single player on the roster who can help space the floor and provide the rebounding and shot-blocking presence all in one.

Arizona State transfer Jalen Graham is one name to keep an eye on for an increased role. He came in immediately after Brazile's injury Tuesday but only managed to play three minutes. The former All-Pac-12 performer is a gifted scorer who can help with the scoring Brazile provided, but needs to make big strides in rebounding and defense.

Additionally, someone like Makhel Mitchell could see a bigger role. A rebounding force and elite rim protector, Makhel Mitchell hasn't seen the same opportunities as his twin brother, but that could change soon.

It would also not be terribly surprising for freshmen Barry Dunning or Joseph Pinion to get some run. Both have solid size and are strong enough defensively and can space the floor on offense.

Dunning poses the most similar size, spacing, and rebounding combination, but as a true freshman the stage might be a little bright this early on for him. He's gotten some opportunities early, and has played with great effort, but also made some mistakes.

Regardless of what Musselman decides to do to replace Brazile's minutes, production, and impact, he has a variety of options.