FAYETTEVILLE — It hasn’t taken very long for Trey Knox to acclimate himself to college. Just a couple of months removed from high school, the four-star wide receiver and early enrollee is already turning heads. In fact, he was the first player mentioned by head coach Chad Morris after the third spring practice Tuesday. “Trey Knox has been consistent and is really making an impact when he steps on the field,” Morris said. “I’ve been very pleased to watch him and the growth of the offense and him catching on.” The media has seen only 40 minutes of about six hours worth of practice, but the 6-foot-5, 218-pound freshman is hard to miss. Not only is he much bigger than most of the Razorbacks’ receivers in recent years, but Knox also has the quickness to complement his size. In a video posted by Arkansas’ football Twitter account Tuesday evening, he is shown taking fellow early enrollee Greg Brooks Jr. to the ground in an Oklahoma drill. Even though he’s listed as six inches taller and 40 pounds heavier than Brooks, it shows Knox knows how to use those gifts.

“He’s very talented, a hard worker and I think when you see him on the field and you watch just how he competes, obviously his size stands out, he’s got really good speed and really good ball skills,” Morris said. “He high-points the ball and he’s long, so that really is something that we tried to address in the offseason and he definitely fits that need and he’s going to be a really good football player.” Defensively, it’s been one of the talented linemen who enrolled early impressing Morris the most. He has mentioned defensive end Eric Gregory before and spoke glowingly about him again Tuesday. “Eric Gregory has been impressive since he’s gotten here,” Morris said. “That has not changed, even though we were in pads today - sometimes you have a tendency to fall back a little bit.” Despite getting beat by Knox in the aforementioned video, Brooks has still made an impression on Morris, as has fellow defensive back early enrollee Devin Bush. Morris also praised junior college offensive lineman Myron Cunningham. As far as the older players go, the second-year coach has really liked what he’s seen from senior McTelvin Agim from a leadership standpoint. “We’re going to continue to push him to be that leader on the defensive side of the ball, as well as for our football team,” Morris said. “Watching his energy level and his effort level has been impressive for three days.” Morris said they were going to keep working Agim at the defensive tackle spot after he went back-and-forth between that position and defensive end last season. A few other players who caught Morris’ eye are linebacker Bumper Pool, who was “very active” and “made quite a few plays,” and running backs Devwah Whaley and Chase Hayden, who are starting to step up in their second year in the system.