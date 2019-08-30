FAYETTEVILLE — Treylon Burks is set to make his long anticipated collegiate debut Saturday against Portland State.

One of the most hyped players to come out of the state’s prep level in quite some time, the wide receiver has drawn headlines since his freshman year at Warren High School. However, unless they made the trip to southeast Arkansas or attended one of his playoff games across the state, fans and national media likely haven’t seen much of Burks.

Described as a country boy who’d rather spend his free time fishing or watching reruns of old westerns, he doesn’t have a lot of film on the Internet and didn’t travel the country to attend camps that might have elevated his recruiting rating.

Still, the 6-foot-3, 223-pound wide receiver did enough to earn a No. 146 national ranking from Rivals and despite not arriving until the summer, has already made a significant impression on the Razorbacks.