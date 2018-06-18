HawgBeat.com

The Top 10

1. WR/ATH Treylon Burks - Warren HS Burks is an athlete who could play any number of positions and is super explosive at all of them. He is big-bodied and fast-twitch. Burks put up big numbers on his way to an elite offer list. I love athletes who are great football players and Burks is definitely a great football player. 2. TE Hudson Henry - Pulaski Academy Henry is rated as the No, 1 tight end in the nation. He is an elite pass-catcher who puts up huge numbers in Pulaski Academy's up-tempo offense. Linebackers will have an impossible time trying to match up with him and he is a major threat in the red zone.



3. OT Stacey Wilkins - Camden Fairview Wilkins has an extremely high upside as true offensive tackle prospect What I love about his game is that he has the look and frame to be developed into a top of the line pass protector, but is a bully on tape in the run game. Wilkins could be developed into a college-level all-conference caliber player. 4. DE Zach Williams - Pulaski Robinson Williams has an extremely high upside. He is raw on his junior tape, but gets downhill quickly and has one of the most impressive frame and a long wingspan that has netted him coast-to-coast offers. Williams has the ability to put pressure on the quarterback and the length and frame potential to take on blocks and wreak havoc versus the run game. 5. WR Justice Hill - Little Rock Christian Academy The Arkansas basketball commit, in my opinion, has a legit argument to be No. 1 on this list and that is why he checks in at No. 5 here. His athleticism and leaping ability reminds me a lot of current NFLer Sterling Shepard. Hill has special qualities and could be a star in either sport.

WR Justice Hill Darlena Roberts

6. DB/ATH Malik Chavis - Rison Chavis being No. 6 on this list tells you the type of in-state class it is this year. He is one of the state's top athletes and could play a number of positions in college, but is being projected to the defensive backfield, where he has tremendous closing speed to go along with his listed 6'2 height. 7. OG Darius Thomas - Jonesboro Thomas moves well in the open field and can make blocks on the second level. Adding strength and explosiveness will allow him to become a standout on the collegiate level and help him make a smooth transition to the interior where he will have to face off versus big and quick 330-pound defensive tackles. Thomas passes the eye-ball test with flying colors. 8. ATH/WR Jadon Jackson - Bentonville West Jackson is the star of the show at Bentonville West and is another versatile athlete in the state who could play a number of positions on the next level, but he has put up offer-worthy tape as a wide receiver. He has good body control and is pretty quick off the line.

ATH Jadon Jackson Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

9. LB/WDE Kendall Young - Bentonville West A strong off-season has netted Young some major offers, including one from Arkansas. On his junior tape, Young shows the ability to play in coverage and in space. He can apply pressure and make plays behind the line of scrimmage. Young could be a hybrid on the field, which can be a hot commodity in today's game. 10. DT Marcus Miller - Warren HS Rounding out the Top 10 is a defensive tackle who could shoot up the list with a strong and healthy showing on the field as a senior. He is a disruptive force and playing with a more consistence pad-level will help him to make even more plays. The 6'5, 300-pounder will often make plays behind the line of scrimmage.

Keep an Eye On...